Racecourse crowds: Ascot work on King George plan

The two-day fixture, featuring the middle-distance showpiece on July 24, will be one of the first prestigious race days after the planned lifting of Covid-19 restrictions on July 19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that the limit on numbers attending sporting events would be scrapped.

Though a final decision will not be made until next Monday, the Prime Minister outlined details that included the lifting of the one-metre social distancing rule, the compulsory wearing of face coverings and the need for proof of a negative test as a condition of entry.