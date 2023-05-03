Alan King feels Trueshan has tightened up since his surprise defeat on his seasonal debut and is keen to see how a rematch with his Nottingham conqueror Rajinsky plays out in the Longines Sagaro Stakes.

With the usual proviso about soft ground dictating plans for the rest of the season, there is sufficient cut in the ground to enable King to run his star stayer in the Group Three contest on Royal Ascot Trials Day for the first time.

Trueshan, winner of the Prix du Cadran in 2021, signed off last season with a third success in the British Champions Long Distance Cup, beating Coltrane by a head.

The pair meet again on similar terms, although King’s charge has yet to be beaten at Ascot.

Trueshan returns to the same course and distance on the back of a season-opening defeat by Hugo Palmer’s Rajinsky by half a length at Colwick Park.

King said: “I don’t think anything went wrong at Nottingham aside from he didn’t win. He just got a bit tired on that very deep ground. He looks to have tightened up and has worked very well since, so we’ll see what happens on Wednesday. He has always got beaten the odd time here and there but on the whole he is very consistent.

“It is a good, tight race, a quality race, and it will be interesting. We’re happy this end, and hoping for a good show.”

Trueshan, who will be ridden by Hollie Doyle as usual, has yet to see his colours lowered at Ascot in three previous visits.

With last season’s Gold Cup winner Kyprios suffering a setback, one of the best stayers in several years may not be ready in time to defend his title. However, King insists Trueshan will only run at the Royal meeting should there be ease in the ground.

“He is always ground dependent,” he added. “He can only go where there is a bit of soft in the ground. Even good ground is too quick for him these days. Let’s get this out of the way. We have entered him for the Gold Cup this morning, but his whole programme revolves round the weather.”

Trueshan’s Nottingham conqueror Rajinsky takes him on again instead of lining up in next week’s Chester Cup, but Harry Davies’ mount is worse off at the weights this time.

Palmer said: “He produced a career-best last time and he is going to need to improve on that this time, not least for the fact that he meets Trueshan on 2lb worse terms. But the horse goes well at Ascot and we’ve been happy with him since, although these are very deep waters.”

Like Trueshan, Rajinsky has been handed a Gold Cup entry and is similarly ground-dependent.

“The Gold Cup entries closed on Tuesday, and we have put him in,” added Palmer. “The horse needs soft ground and I am slightly worried about the ground’s ability to dry out at Ascot.

“I’m worried about this week, but we’ve seen Ascots where it has been bottomless at the Royal meeting and if we’ve got a soft-ground Royal Ascot, he’d definitely be worth taking his chance, because I think there would be a chance that he’d say further.”

Kevin Philippart De Foy could send El Habeeb stateside for his next outing, should he run well.

The four-year-old, who signed off his Classic campaign with victory in the Listed Noel Murless at Ascot over two furlongs shorter, ran well in defeat on his first try over two miles in Dubai in March. The strapping son of Al Rifai could then return to run in the Gold Cup.

“He filled out well over the winter and should have come on for his run in Dubai,” said Philippart De Foy. “This will be the most competitive race he’s run in and you have some true Group One horses in the race, but we are happy with the way his preparation has been and the horse is in a good place.

“The good to soft ground should be perfect and it will be interesting to see him against that kind of company, and we will have a better idea of what we do going forward. Winning will be difficult, but if we can be placed that would be great. After that, there is a nice race at Belmont in early June, a two-mile race for four-year-olds, that could suit him.

“He travelled very well to Dubai and put weight on once he got there. If he ran well, we would have to consider coming back for the Gold Cup – at the moment he would have to improve a fair bit to take part in the Gold Cup. This will tell us a bit more.”