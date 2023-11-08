Ascot victor Knickerbockerglory in Greatwood frame

It was the gelding’s first victory since switching back to hurdles from the larger obstacles and Mark Speelman, who purchased the horse in January 2021 and remains an integral part of the Knickerbockerglory team, is hoping there is more to come from their progressive operator.

Making his seasonal return just 1lb higher than when a brave second in the Imperial Cup in the spring, Knickerbockerglory thrived in his favoured soft ground, coming home with real authority and over four lengths clear of his nearest pursuer Altobelli.

“He ran some very promising races last year. We started over fences but just felt the opportunities for him were better over hurdles and he ran a hell of a race in the Imperial Cup at Sandown where he was second. He led up until the last and was just caught up the run-in.

“He was entitled to win a race of this nature but it was great to see him do it.”

Knickerbockerglory is now set to take his chance at Cheltenham on November 19 providing he recovers sufficiently from his Ascot exertions.

The seven-year-old is a 10/1 chance with sponsors Unibet for the prestigious handicap in which trainer Dan Skelton has a stellar record and connections are dreaming of once again seeing soft appear in the going description for their mud-loving contender.

“They have won it with North Hill Harvey and then again with West Cork a couple of years ago, so they know what it takes to win the race,” added Speelman.

“We’re just seeing how he is and how he comes out of Ascot, but all being well that is the plan.

“It’s very exciting. He will carry a 5lb penalty and went up 7lb, so he will be a couple of pounds well in and hopefully he can back up his Ascot performance with another good one at Cheltenham. We will let him take his chance if he comes out of Ascot as well as we hope he does.

“The softer the ground, the better for him. He’s one of those horses who we will only ever run on ground that is very soft as that is where he thrives – he just seems to get through it a little bit easier than some of the others.”