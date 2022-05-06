Value Bet tips: Saturday May 7 1pt win Duke Of Verona in 1.45 Ascot at 18/1 (General) 1pt win Popmaster in 4.05 Ascot at 25/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Osborne to star for Walker POPMASTER has looked like he might benefit from a step up to seven furlongs for a while now and he's not to be missed at the first time of asking over the distance in Saturday’s tote Victoria Cup at Ascot. Winner of both of his outings as a juvenile late in 2020, he was arguably a bit unlucky not to be undefeated after three more runs last spring as he just missed out at Lingfield, Pontefract and then Doncaster when beaten a nose. Connections presumably decided he was keeping a little bit back in a finish and had the horse gelded which seemed to have the desired effect, the son of Gutaifan going on to pick up handicap wins at Doncaster and Ascot later in the campaign among some other solid efforts.

The experiment with blinkers didn't work out at all when well-fancied for the Ayr Gold Cup (15/2) and I can excuse the final run of last term at York as he was badly hampered and left with little chance to lay down a serious challenge in the final furlong. Roll on six months and Popmaster’s comeback effort at Newmarket three weeks ago looks moderate enough on the face of it (ninth of 12), but he was keen early on before once again shaping like a move up in trip might unlock a bit more potential, as he was only beaten two and a half lengths in the end.

The grey's pedigree also backs up the idea as his brother won at seven furlongs, his dam won at seven furlongs and her sister was Listed-placed at seven furlongs. The dam's half-sisters (Delphie Queen and Foxhollow Lady) both also won at seven furlongs and her unraced dam is a daughter of smart miler Grey Goddess. The handicapper has eased off a pound so Popmaster is back on a mark in the 90s for the first time since his stylish six-furlong win at this track in September (replay below) and I like the booking of Saffie Osborne this weekend. Osborne has two winners, a third and a fourth from just 10 rides at the track to date. She gave Repertoire a peach over the straight mile here at the last meeting and will hopefully be able to get loads of cover on Popmaster from stall 17, close enough to the strongest pace angle Hieronymus, and unlikely to be too inconvenienced if the jockeys decide to aim for either side.

Verona set to sparkle on comeback Earlier on the card, DUKE OF VERONA brings a good degree of potential into the Royal Ascot Local Schools Art Competition Handicap and his price is more than fair. Horses who win on debut at long odds – 33/1 in this instance – can sometimes find themselves on the back foot very quickly but he proved the Lingfield win first time out last January no fluke and bumped into Dancing King on his handicap/turf debut just two starts later in April.

That rival is now rated 103 and running in Group company, while Duke Of Verona subsequently finished a fair third behind Surrey Gold, who is now rated 90. He then spent some time off the track and underwent a breathing operation at the same time but gradually worked his way back to form and scored narrowly at Wolverhampton from Desert Emperor, who won his next two starts and finished second at Chester on Thursday from a mark of 87.

So while William Jarvis’s horse lacks a recent run and has gone under the knife again since we last saw him in November (gelded on this occasion), he looks decidedly well treated off 80 and it may prove significant that Andrea Atzeni, who was on board last time, has been signed up for the job again. The mile and a half trip certainly won’t be an issue and connections also reach for first-time cheekpieces which could help unlock a little more improvement. All things considered he looks worth a bet from stall one.

Regular readers will know Mandoob featured on these pages at Chester in midweek (the case can be read in full via this link) but he was taken out of the Ormonde Stakes on account of the soft ground. Brian Meehan has swiftly changed tack and pointed him at Saturday's Carey Group Buckhounds Stakes but Al Aasy is a curveball still in here at the time of writing despite missing Friday’s Huxley after reportedly ‘coughing at exercise’ earlier in the week. It’s a watching brief until the market leader’s intended participation is known. I’d typically have a dart at the Swinton Handicap Hurdle on Haydock’s mixed card but after a long look there wasn’t anything leaping off the page so I’ll stick with just the two for Ascot.