Ascot: Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup preview & views from connections

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Hayley Turner is the all-time leading rider in Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup and is aiming for a third consecutive Alistair Haggis "Silver Saddle" Trophy after taking the prize in 2018 and 2019; from 13 appearances, she has racked up eight wins and 297 points. "The Shergar Cup is my favourite day of the year. It's not going to be how it usually is, but they've made a great effort to get people involved with the teams," she said. "The Shergar Cup is just something a bit different from the day-to-day grind throughout the rest of the year. It's quite refreshing. It's nice to be in teams and get your rides drawn out of a hat. Trainers get stuck with you so it's different. "My dad was telling me that if you win the World Cup on three successive occasions, you get to keep it. If I win the competition for the third year in a row, do I get to keep the trophy?"

Turner captains the Ladies where she will be joined by French star Mickaelle Michel and Nicola Currie. Turner continued: “I went over to France for a ride and rode with Mickaelle then. It’s nice to see the progress in her career as she was just starting out when I met her. She has done loads since, including going to Japan, and I know it will mean a lot to her. “I think the French remain behind with the progression of female jockeys. I know they have tried to elevate it with the claim but at the same time it restricts the girls from riding in the big races. I don’t think the rules are necessary even though that’s why I went over there. It was just a way of getting back into racing. I just think they need more opportunities over there and hopefully Mickaelle can continue to get those opportunities. “I do think we need a Ladies team. The first year I got invited to do the Shergar Cup, there were just two teams, Great Britain and Ireland, and Rest Of The World. I think with two teams it was easier to work the race to suit you. With four teams of three, you have to ride your own race. I rode with the lads and so did Emma Jayne-Wilson. However, I think with the Ladies team, it is not sexist, it is a bit of fun and we have girls following our team. I think the people that keep saying there shouldn’t be a girls’ team are reading into it too much. It’s just a bit of fun and we are one of the most popular teams to follow. “I think the Shergar Cup can be a springboard for women jockeys but also men. It has helped me and for example I had a winner for Mark Johnston a few years back and then I kept the ride a month later when the horse won a Listed race. I rode for Stuart Williams and had never ridden for him before and now I have ridden for him since then. It would be the same for the girls and the lads – it’s a great opportunity for us. “Barn Owl looks like my best chance in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic. Tone The Barone will need a personal best, whilst Indigo Times is probably better on the all-weather. I’ve probably got a chance on all of my rides, but Barn Owl would be the standout.”



Sean Levey makes his Shergar Cup debut as captain of the Rest of the World. The 33-year-old grew up in Swaziland before moving to Ireland with his family in 2001 and then to the UK in 2011 to further his career. The Rest of the World line up also features Danish-born rider Kevin Stott and Sardinia native Andrea Atzeni. Levey said: “I am very excited to be riding in the Shergar Cup. It is something that I’ve always wanted to tick off the list, so it is great to be a part of it. “I think team events in racing are hugely important. Racing has been around a long time and it’s nice to see that they are trying to structure the sport a bit better and engage more of the public into the game. Obviously with the prize money, it’s brilliant for owners and I think it’s very important to get these team events off the ground. “Looking at my rides, I just came down to Ralph Beckett’s to ride Sam Cooke. He can be quite awkward in his races so Ralph asked if I could come down and ride him. He’s in super form and I think he has a favourite’s chance tomorrow. “I’m obviously tied to Richard Hannon and for that reason I do not get as many outside rides as a like. Even yesterday in the Racing League, I had my first ride for Andrew Balding and again with tomorrow, I have opportunities to ride for people I wouldn’t normally ride for – it just keeps opening doors. “The jockeys I am riding with are very experienced and I’ll just be there to give a bit of motivation really. They are very good riders and know exactly what they have to do. I think we have a proper chance of getting lots of points on the board – we’ve got some good chances tomorrow.”



There will also be debuts for two rising stars of the weighing room in David Egan and Cieren Fallon. Egan represents Ireland alongside Joe Fanning and Tadhg O’Shea, while Fallon links up with Adam Kirby and James Doyle for Great Britain. Egan said: “I am excited for the Shergar Cup. It looks a great atmosphere having grown up watching it. We’ve got a very experienced team with Tadhg O’Shea and Joe Fanning – they are lads who bring some youth into the side you could say… “I think team events are fantastic. It is top-class prize money and if it wasn’t for the Shergar Cup, the same horses would be running for a fraction of the prize money on offer. It might also attract other people into watching the sport as it’s the Shergar Cup and it’s different. This event has a different aspect to it. “Joe Fanning is a juggernaut. He rides up and down the country and has banged in many winners for his main backer Mark Johnston. Tadhg O’Shea is a very experienced jockey who bases himself in the Middle East predominantly. He also rides in Europe in the summer months riding in Arabian races. I’m sure I’ll take plenty of advice from those two given their experience. “Possible Man is one of my best chances in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic. To have a ride for Sir Michael Stoute is something that young jockeys dream of doing. I’ve ridden winners for Sir Michael and it’s fantastic to get to ride one of his as Ascot. I also ride Graphite – he was a very successful horse in France. I think he could be well-handicapped if back to his best and he looks a nice horse as well.”

