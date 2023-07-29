Ascot Saturday review and replays: Sacred Angel lands Group Three

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Ascot where Saffie Osborne took Group Three honours aboard Random Harvest.

Angel dazzles in Princess Margaret Sacred Angel (16/1) made almost every yard of the running in the Bateaux London Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot. Charlie Johnston's filly was stepping up to Group Three company after opening her account at Newmarket at the second time of asking. Sacred Angel jumped well and was soon settled at the head of affairs by Jason Hart with leading fancy Symbology tracking her. Symbology was soon left trailing in her wake when Hart asked Sacred Angel to go and win her race with the Dark Angel filly quickly putting daylight between herself and the chasing pack. She looked a little lonely in front and Hart had to be vigorous in the saddle to keep her on a straight line but she stuck her head down to win by three lengths. Pretty Crystal, racing on the stands' side away from the principals, picked up well from off the pace to take second with Symbology third.

Johnston told Sky Sports Racing: "She's a very smart filly. There was a temptation after Newmarket to start thinking about seven, she was actually in the Star Stakes earlier in the week; at Newmarket she hit a flat spot at halfway and I thought we're in a bit of trouble here but as soon as she hit the rising ground she powered on really strong. William said that day you could go seven if you wanted to but the breeder has actually sent me a text on Monday morning when they saw she was entered for the Star and said 'I think you should be entering for the Princess Margaret and I said 'that is the plan', the Star was a bit of a fallback. "The ground was pretty decent at Newmarket but Dark Angel's tend to handle a bit of cut in the ground so there was some confidence there. Now she has shown she can handle slightly slower ground, that opens up more options. "The owner sponsors the Prix Morny and he was saying straight after (this race) that he would love to go there. That's another big jump up but for every test she has been challenged with so far, she has found the answers so maybe we'll roll the dice. "She's got a fantastic attitude, really laid back, but a scopey filly who I think will get a bit further next year."

Sacred Angel wins at Ascot

In-form Osborne has Valiant partner Saffie Osborne gained the biggest success of her career when riding Random Harvest (10/3) in the Group Three Longines Valiant Stakes. Fresh from riding a treble on the opening night of the Racing League, Osborne and Random Harvest adopted their customary position at the head of affairs with Ameynah for company. Gradually increasing the tempo in the straight, Random Harvest kept digging to keep her challengers at bay and had just enough up her sleeve to repel the late lunge of Roman Mist with Thornbrook third; the winning distances were a neck and three parts of a length.

A delighted Osborne said: "The track really suits her and she's a filly that's easier to deal with on the front end and that plays massively to her strengths as I can set the fractions that I want and the way that she's so versatile tactically makes my life easier. "She can get a bit fidgety in the stalls, hence why she goes in last, and she just jumped a fraction slow and I had to use a bit more petrol than I wanted early on which meant that I just set her alight a bit too much. To be fair to her, she does hold her head quite high and she came back to me nicely and I was able to get a good breather into her." Winning trainer Ed Walker said: "She really deserved it, she's been such a consistent filly, and been second here quite a few times now so it's nice to be in the first slot for once! Very brave of her to come back two weeks after her first run in a Group One, which was quite a quick turnaround after Ascot, so she's been busy but she seems to thrive on it. "She's got that slightly high head carriage that makes it look like she's doing more than she is but I was very confident, I knew Saffie was not going overly quick, and she's so tough and game, she loves it from the front and is so hard to pass when she gets an easy lead. "A great ride by Saffie, a special day for Saffie. She gave her an absolute peach, she's a brilliant young rider, first year out of her claim, this filly has been very important to her career and I think she's been very important to this filly." Baradar is International star The stands' side group had the upper hand in the Moet & Chandon International Stakes and were led home by Baradar (16/1) and Kevin Stott. Hitting the front inside the final furlong having been the first one to kick from home, the winning margin was only half a length from 50/1 Value Bet selection Hickory but Baradar, trained by George Boughey, never looked like being reeled in by the finishers. Star Of Orion, Northern Express and Fools Rush In were the next three across the line as the stands' side dominated. Tacarib Bay was sixth and the first home on the far side of the track whose group included race favourite Biggles. Winning jockey Kevin Stott said: "He's probably threatened to do that. He travelled so nicely. We jumped a bit more forward on him today, he's always held-up a little bit, and to be fair I was probably in front a little bit too early but he travelled so nicely I had to go when I did. He was probably just doing enough. "It's nice ground but it's a tiny bit tacky; he didn't love it but he didn't mind it!" Boughey said: “He’s a warrior. He’s never worn the cheekpieces and I said to Kia (Joorabchian of Amo Racing) that he’s not quite giving us everything. The ability is there – he was third in the Vertem Futurity a couple of years ago and he had Group One two-year-old form – so we just keep battling away. “Fast ground was just too fast for him last time and he’s probably just a top-end handicapper, nothing more than that. “It was a good performance, great ride from Kevin and it looked a long way home because he is usually ridden with a bit more restraint, but I just said to Kevin just kick on and see how we get on, and it worked. “There is no real plan for him, he could come back for the Balmoral at the end of the year and we will run him sparingly. He doesn’t take much training and I may even leave him until then. We might look at another big pot along the way, but we’ll see how he takes it. “It can’t be soft enough for him so we can probably upgrade that performance.”

Rosallion is jet propelled Rosallion (11/1) has some big race entries and looked a horse going places when spreadeagling the field in the Flexjet Pat Eddery Stakes. There were six unbeaten colts in the Listed contest, registered as the Winkfield Stakes, and they all finished in the first half of the field but none could hold a candle to Rosallion who quickened clear of his rivals to win by four lengths in the style of a horse who could hold his own at a higher level. Trained by Richard Hannon, the son of Blue Point had justified strong market support to make a winning debut at Newbury and holds entries in the Group One National Stakes at the Curragh and in Doncaster's Group Two, the Champagne Stakes. "I've always thought an awful lot of him but I didn't expect him to win like that," Hannon said. "He’s a good horse, he’s my Guineas horse. "It's one of those rare races that I enjoyed watching. I saw Ryan (Moore) going home after the King George looking miserable, quite often Saturday's are the day when a lot of your good horses get beaten but without the bad days there wouldn't be any good days and today's a good day. "He behaves like a very good horse, he has the attitude and physically it's not about this year, it's about next year. We'll be in all the good two-year-old races towards the end of the year but he's certainly proved that he's an extremely good horse today and hopefully he'll maintain that throughout the year. "He (Pat Eddery) was a big mate of my Dad's and rode a lot of good horses for us. I remember him growing up, great guy, lovely to win that race; I'm going to go and see his daughters now and have a chat."

Hannon's representative in the Greatwood Charity 25th Anniversary British EBF Crocker Bulteel Maiden Stakes attracted attention given the stable had won seven of the last 10 runnings but last year's winning stable was on the mark again with Indian Run (15/2). Trained by Eve Johnson Houghton, Indian Run was backed from double figure prices and proved that confidence wasn't misplaced, running on strongly in the final furlong to win by a length and a half from newcomers Kingdom Of Riches and North View (who returned 10/1 having been backed from 25s to 11/2 earlier in the day). Johnson Houghton revealed she was a fan of the conditions of the race, saying: "It's very good for very nice horses that don't know as much because you can only have run once before and even though it looks like a good race on paper and they look like a real, nice group of horses, you haven't got something that's a real, hard knocker that knows the job. It's very good for inexperienced horses.

Indian Run wins at Ascot

"He did pretty much everything wrong. He was very pleased to be here, luckily he wasn't shouty and trying to jump on everything but he was very pleased to be here. He wanted to show off his goods to everybody and that's fine, he'll grow up and he'll learn. He was a bit free to post Danny (Tudhope) said but he said he couldn't have been more happy with him in the race, he did everything he asked. I said to Danny do I look bigger and better and he said 'definitely' so that's what we'll do." The winning jockey added: "Lovely horse, he ran a nice race at Newbury and he's learnt a lot from then. He travelled nicely through the race and he picked up really well, I think he could be a nice prospect. It's probably riding a little bit dead but not too bad, drying out and he enjoyed it."

