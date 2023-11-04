Ascot Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the action, reaction from connections and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Ascot.

Boothill too good for rivals 7/2 favourite Boothill ran out a ready winner of the Byrne Group Handicap Chase. Harry Fry’s charge was always travelling strongly under a patient Johnny Burke ride and after being switched to the outside of leader First Flow (6/1) going to the last was asked to win his race. The answer was decisive, the eight-year-old surging to the front and running on strongly to score by four lengths. Saint Segal (6/1) ran well for a long way in third.

"I was delighted with that reappearance. He's a good horse. He was runner-up to Jonbon in the Henry VIII last year, that's Grade One novice company," the winning trainer told ITV Racing. "He's won two valuable handicaps around Ascot, a Grade Two novice chase last season, and this sets us up nicely but gives us a bit of a headache now. He's in the Hurst Park here at the end of the month, another handicap, and the handicapper is going to have his say no doubt or we step up into Graded company again. It's a nice position to be in." Pyscho delivers on first start for Derham Harry Derham and Paul O’Brien combined for their first Ascot winner as Sir Pyscho made a winning start for his new handler in the Ascot Underwriting Novices' Limited Handicap Chase. Formerly with Paul Nicholls the seven-year-old quickened well to go clear of his rivals and was good valaue for a four lengths winning margin over Passing Well. The winning rider told ITV Racing: “He’s done a lot of work at home, we’ve done loads of schooling with him and he’s had a coupe of away days as well. He travelled very well and they way he went around there you could nearly go back to two miles with him. He was tanking the whole way and it was easy enough.”

Rebel edges out Keeper in opener Rebel Intentions (16/1) and Ed Keeper (7/2) had the opening Grundon Waste Management Conditional Jockeys' Novices' Handicap Hurdle between them throughout the contest. Clear of the remainder going to the second last, they settled down to fight out a battle to the line and it was the former, under a fine front-running ride from Joe Anderson, who edged out his rival by three-quarters-of-a-length.