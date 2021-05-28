Ascot Saturday preview: What the trainers say

1315 Pat Eddery Stakes Charlie Appleby is optimistic New Science can put his poor Royal Ascot run on soft ground behind him, with a big performance in the Pat Eddery Stakes. The Lope De Vega colt was only seventh behind Point Lonsdale in the Chesham Stakes, but had looked a bright prospect when making a winning debut at Yarmouth in May. He had Reach For The Moon a length and a half in second place that day, and that horse occupied the same position in the Chesham, just half a length behind the winner. “He was disappointing, but it was very soft ground at Ascot last time,” said Appleby. “John’s (Gosden) horse (Reach For The Moon) went on to finish second in the Chesham, and we finished down the field, but William (Buick) said he wasn’t happy even going to post on the ground.

“We’ve put a line through it. His homework has been good since – I’m pleased with his preparation, and if he can bounce back to his Yarmouth maiden form he’s a major player.” Opposition includes the Tom Dascombe-trained Mr McCann, who was fourth in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket, George Boughey’s Cachet, third in Newmarket’s Empress Stakes, and smooth Salisbury scorer Like A Lion, trained by William Muir and Chris Grassick. 1350 Princess Margaret Keeneland Stakes Stuart Williams’ Desert Dreamer will bid to return to winning ways in the Group Three Princess Margaret Keeneland Stakes. The two-year-old began her career with successive victories at Newmarket before making the step up to Group Two level in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot, where she finished 10th of 21 runners. Two trips to the July course at Newmarket then followed, where she finished just a neck behind System in the Listed Empress Fillies’ Stakes and was then the runner-up again when losing out to Sandrine in the Group Two Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes. “We were very happy with her run in the Duchess Of Cambridge,” said Newmarket trainer Williams. “She seems to have come out of the race really well, so we’re looking forward to running her on Saturday. She’s very tough and she takes her racing really well. “I don’t think she’s ground dependent really. She obviously goes on fast ground, but she won on good ground earlier in the year so I wouldn’t mind it if it were good or even good to soft – it wouldn’t bother her at all.” Karl Burke’s Attagirl also lines up after a convincing four-length victory in a Haydock maiden this month. Her trainer expects further improvement. “I think a lot of her,” said Burke. “She’s a lovely filly, and I’m looking forward to seeing her run – she seems in great shape. She was impressive (at Haydock), and we think she can improve on that, so we’re very much looking forward to it.” El Hadeeyah represents James Tate’s yard and will again cross paths with Desert Dreamer, who beat her into third when the two made their racecourse debuts in a Newmarket maiden in April. She suffered two more defeats in May, but claimed her first victory on the all-weather track at Lingfield. “She’s a filly we’ve always liked,” said Tate. “She showed a lot of promise on her first run at Newmarket when she was third behind Desert Dreamer.

"Then she got lost a little bit on her next two starts, when the ground was softer than ideal, but she was back to form on the fast Polytrack at Lingfield last time. We thought we'd go black-type hunting in this race – six furlongs will suit her well if they don't get too much rain. Fast ground should suit, and we're hopeful for a good run." Richard Hannon's System is well fancied, having beaten Desert Dreamer in the Empress Stakes, with Archie Watson's Nazanin bringing a victory on her sole start at Newbury to the table. Andrew Balding's Nymphadora already has black-type form to her name, having won York's Listed Marygate Fillies' Stakes, with Tom Dascombe's Delmona also engaged after her third place in the Super Sprint at Newbury last week. Clive Cox's Crazyland, Ismail Mohammed's Zain Claudette, Rebecca Menzies' winning Doncaster debutante Miss Calculation and George Boughey's Sassy Rascal complete the field of 11. 1500 Moet & Chandon International Stakes Motakhayyel heads Shadwell Estate's three-pronged attack, along with Danyah and Aldaary, on the Moet & Chandon International Stakes at Ascot. The five-year-old, trained by Richard Hannon, was impressive when recording the second of his back-to-back victories in the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket two weeks ago. However, he has to defy top weight of 9st 13lb on Saturday, including a 3lb penalty for his three-and-a-half-length demolition of 17 rivals. "He was incredibly impressive the other day, with a lot of weight on his back," said Shadwell's racing manager Angus Gold. "He killed the race, and it was probably his best ever run. Let's hope he can back it up. He's obviously got a lot of weight again – but he's a star horse and has been an absolute gem for us."

Danyah, trained by Owen Burrows, has been placed in three big handicaps this season, the latest coming in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot in which he was second to Highfield Princess. Gold said: “He’s very consistent. He ran a good race at the Royal meeting and deserves to win a big one. He wouldn’t mind a drop of rain if that appeared on Saturday. He’s a nice, solid horse.” The William Haggas-trained Aldaary was not thought to be at his best when only fifth in the Buckingham Palace Stakes. “He looked a really progressive horse last year,” said Gold. “He won his first two starts very impressively, both on soft ground – (but) I don’t think he necessarily needs that.With hindsight, I think William and his team felt he wasn’t quite bouncing at the Royal meeting. He didn’t run a bad race. We just feel he’s a bit better than that. “William has freshened him up, and he worked very well the other day. Let’s see how he gets on. There was talk of going to Goodwood, but William feels at the moment seven furlongs is probably the right trip for him.” Dance Fever returned to form with victory at Leicester, on his second start following 11 months off the track. The Clive Cox-trained four-year-old has a 3lb penalty for that success, but connections are expecting a good show as long as any rain showers are not too heavy. “I’m really looking forward to seeing him run,” said Sam Hoskins, racing manager for owner Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds. He’s only 3lb higher than when he won at Leicester last time, and the form has been boosted since.