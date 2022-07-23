Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's other big-race action at Ascot.

1.50 Princess Margaret Keeneland Stakes Lezoo and Palm Lily give trainer Ralph Beckett a strong hand in the curtain-raising Princess Margaret Keeneland Stakes at Ascot on Saturday. It promises to be a big day for the Kimpton Down handler, with his runaway Irish Derby winner Westover all the rage for the King George. Beckett will be hoping to ease his nerves ahead of the midsummer showpiece in the afternoon’s opener, with dual winner Lezoo the hot favourite in the hands of Frankie Dettori. The Bath novice and Newmarket Listed winner was narrowly beaten by Mawj in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket a fortnight ago and should prove hard to beat if in the same form this weekend.

Jamie McCalmont, bloodstock agent and racing manager to Lezoo’s part-owner Marc Chan, said: “I felt she was a bit unlucky at Newmarket. This is her fourth race in eight weeks, which is asking any horse to do a lot, but she’s fired in her other three races and is a little bit unlucky not to be unbeaten. She deserves to be favourite, but as we all know it doesn’t always work like that. “Ralph wouldn’t be running her if he wasn’t happy with her. He says she’s got a great mind and doesn’t lose any weight when she runs, but there’s only so many times you can go to the well.” The trainer has an interesting second string to his bow in the form of Palm Lily, who steps up in class after making a big impression her racecourse debut at Kempton in early June. Palm Lily carries the colours of Juddmonte, whose racing manager Barry Mahon, said: “She’s a filly that Ralph has always liked, she won very nicely the first day and she’s just been growing since, so he’s been patient and given her time. Ralph said that she worked nicely on Saturday and she deserves to take her chance in it.” Palm Lily is one of four unbeaten fillies in the field along with Kevin Ryan’s Thirsk scorer Glenlaurel, George Boughey’s dual all-weather winner Kinta and the William Haggas-trained Royal Charter, who narrowly struck gold on her introduction on the July Course.

“She won well on her debut, it wasn’t a strong race but she’s come forward from that,” said Haggas. “We’re pitching her in a better race and I’m hoping she’ll run well. I think Ralph Beckett’s horse with Frankie on board has been proven to be pretty useful, so that’s the one we’ve all got to beat.” Omniqueen won at Ascot on her debut and trainer Dave Loughnane feels she is better than she showed when finishing down the field on her second start in the Queen Mary Stakes at the Royal meeting. “She didn’t really get the run of the race at Royal Ascot. She clipped heels with the American horse very early on and her chance was over from there,” said Loughnane. “She’s obviously a winner at the track and I think the step up to six will suit her.” Richard Hannon and Ryan Moore team up with Minnetonka, who finished fifth when favourite to beat Lezoo in the Listed Empress Stakes last month. John Quinn’s Breege and Cuban Mistress from Rod Millman’s yard complete the field. 3.00 Moet & Chandon International Stakes When a horse develops a liking for a particular track, Ascot is never a bad option and that is certainly the case with Dark Shift, who is looking for a fifth course win in the Moet & Chandon International Stakes. Trained by Charlie Hills, the four-year-old is in the form of his life having won at Nottingham before taking the Royal Hunt Cup in fine style this season. Now racing from an 11lb higher mark than at the start of the current campaign, Hills is hoping the grey has one more big pot in him before moving into Pattern company. “This has always been the plan, to come here after Royal Ascot,” said Hills. “Obviously we are bringing him back to seven furlongs but I can’t see that being a problem, he’s won over that trip before and I think if the Hunt Cup was over seven, he’d have still won.

"I think he's got everything going for him" | King George Best Bets

“I think he’s pretty versatile where the ground is concerned. We know he handles cut, but it was pretty quick at the Royal meeting and I can’t imagine it will be any quicker this weekend. “I’d like to think he’s still got another big handicap in him off his current mark and then we can maybe start looking at going up in class. Obviously this weekend there’s the draw (10) to take into consideration, too.” Eve Johnson Houghton saddles the top two in the weights in Accidental Agent and Jumby respectively. The former is four years his stablemate’s senior and meets his companion on slightly better terms than when they clashed recently in the Bunbury Cup. Jumby finished third, beaten a length and a quarter, while Accidental Agent was seventh, two lengths further back. “I think Accidental Agent is a big price, he’s been in such good form this year and I’m hopeful,” said Johnson Houghton. “He wasn’t beaten far at Newmarket and he didn’t get a clear run through. We’ve got him in stall 19 and Jumby in six so we’re either side of the track and I think they’ve both got really good chances. “Jumby is still improving, but we’ve gone for the cheekpieces just to help Hollie (Doyle) out a bit. He’ll go well. I think he’s definitely a Group horse of the future, but these handicaps are worth so much money you may as well try to win one along the way before you have to go for one. Hollie also rides Jumbly (for Harry and Roger Charlton) on Saturday which will confuse her, but I’d like to say we were called Jumby before they were called Jumbly!”