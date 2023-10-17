Ascot Saturday: Mostahdaf team want to run

The plan is very much to take in the weekend showpiece with the brilliant Prince Of Wales’s and Juddmonte Stakes winner but Shadwell Estates racing manager Angus Gold admits the latest weather forecasts are causing concern.

Speaking on the Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast he said: “As things stand he’s due to run. We very much want to run the horse and he has won on soft ground before but probably not at this level.

“He’s in good form, John Gosden is very keen to run as we all are but if the heavens open for two days and the ground went heavy the chances are he probably won’t run so we’ve just got to hope it doesn’t get as bad as it possibly could do.

“I’ve got to confirm this with Sheika Hissa and she’ll speak to John and we’ll get our heads together. We very much want to run him and if the weather gods are good to us he’ll certainly be there.”