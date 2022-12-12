Red-hot trainer Dan Skelton is lining up another raid on this weekend's valuable handicaps at Ascot, having already won the Coral Gold Cup and Becher Chase among other top races this term.

Protektorat flew the Lodge Hill flag high with victory in the Grade One Betfair Chase at Haydock but it is Skelton's handicappers who have been in scintillating form since then and the trainer has chances in both the Betfair Exchange Trophy - a race he first won with Willow's Saviour in 2013 - and the Howden Silver Cup Handicap Chase. The lightly-raced novice Pikar already heads the betting (5/2) for the valuable hurdle race this Saturday on the back of a five-length seasonal debut win at Chepstow when last seen on October 26 (replay below), while he could be joined in the line-up by the Gredley Family-owned Too Friendly, who was second to Punctuation last week.

Paul Nicholls has left in Ascot runner-up Hacker Des Places, who is likely to reoppose Chris Gordon's all-the-way winner Highway One O Two, but the biggest threat to Pikar may be posed by the Nicky Henderson-trained First Street, who was impressive on his Newbury comeback and was due to run in last weekend's postponed Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham. Not So Sleepy - a dual winner of this event in 2019 and 2020 - is in line for another crack at the two-mile contest, along with Gary Moore's keen-going Teddy Blue and the Philip Hobbs-trained grey Monviel, a striking winner over this course and distance on his return to action last month. Betfair spokesperson Barry Orr said: "Pikar has been a warm 5/2 favourite for some time now but Hacker Des Places continues to attract support at 5/1, as does Monviel at 8/1. "Two-time winner of the race, Not So Sleepy, is the outsider of the field at 25/1." Betfair Exchange Trophy - sponsors Odds 5/2 Pikar, 9/2 First Street, 5/1 Hacker Des Places, 7/1 Highway One O Two, 8/1 Monviel, 10/1 Galore Desassences, 12/1 No Ordinary Joe, Petit Tonnerre, Tritonic, 14/1 Teddy Blue, Too Friendly, 20/1 A Different Kind, 25/1 Not So Sleepy.

Skelton is likely to rely on Flegmatik in the Howden Silver Cup Handicap, in which he could face Moore's recent course winner Larry. Venetia Williams has left in both top weight Fanion D'Estruval and narrow Haydock winner Fontaine Collonges, while last year's victor Annsam could line up for Evan Williams after finishing sixth to Le Milos in the Coral Gold Cup. Annsam is the early market leader at 7/2, while the Nicholls-trained Threeunderthrufive - who unseated Adrian Heskin at the first fence in the same race at Newbury - is second in the market at 7/1. Bobhopeornohope and former Grade One scorer Sporting John are others towards the top of the betting for what looks a competitive three-mile heat.

