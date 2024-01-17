Ascot Saturday: El Fabiolo on target but frost threatens fixture

El Fabiolo remains on target for Saturday’s BetMGM Clarence House Chase but Ascot admit “it’s going to be a bit of a challenge” to stage the fixture.
Willie Mullins’ star was cut in the betting for next month's Dublin Chase Tuesday sparking speculation that he had already been re-routed from the Berkshire showpiece.
However owner Simon Munir told sportinglife.com: "El Fabiolo did his last piece of work at The Curragh on Tuesday morning in preparation for the Clarence House at Ascot. Weather permitting it will be a great spectacle that we are all looking forward to watching."
The problem is the current cold-snap. Temperatures at Ascot didn’t get as low as they had on Monday overnight but areas of the track remain frozen beneath the covers.
Speaking on Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast Clerk of the Course Chris Stickells said; “We were minus two overnight and there is still some frost under the covers especially under the shadows of the grandstand and some of the landings and take offs around the shaded areas of the fences.
“But it is slightly better than it was this time yesterday. However the forecast does indicate a couple more severe frosts especially the next couple of nights at minus three or minus four and at the moment Friday night is also a bit difficult to forecast because of this conflicting situation over whether it’s going to freeze or not. Certainly, if the frost gets into the ground quite severely over the next couple of nights then it’s going to be a bit of a challenge.
“It might be more straightforward if it is really cold the next two nights with severe frost and the situation becomes hopeless on Friday but at this stage it is difficult to read but we are getting some hope with the milder conditions hopefully arriving in time.”
