Ascot Saturday: El Fabiolo on target but frost threatens fixture

El Fabiolo remains on target for Saturday’s BetMGM Clarence House Chase but Ascot admit “it’s going to be a bit of a challenge” to stage the fixture.

Willie Mullins’ star was cut in the betting for next month's Dublin Chase Tuesday sparking speculation that he had already been re-routed from the Berkshire showpiece. However owner Simon Munir told sportinglife.com: "El Fabiolo did his last piece of work at The Curragh on Tuesday morning in preparation for the Clarence House at Ascot. Weather permitting it will be a great spectacle that we are all looking forward to watching." The problem is the current cold-snap. Temperatures at Ascot didn’t get as low as they had on Monday overnight but areas of the track remain frozen beneath the covers.

