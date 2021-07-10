Ascot Saturday report: Tilsit wins Summer Mile

Golden Mile for Tilsit

Tilsit ran out a ready winner of the Group Two Betfred Summer Mile Stakes at Ascot.

Touched off by Skaletti in the Prix D'ispahan last time, he was produced to lead inside the final furlong by Kieran Shoemark.

He responded bravely to pressure to forge three-quarters-of-a-length clear of Century Dream with Al Suhail running on into third.

Betfair and Paddy Power make the winner 14/1 from 25s for the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.