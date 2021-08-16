Marvellous performance from Tis

Tis Marvellous landed the Listed Oakman Group Rous Stakes for Clive Cox and Adam Kirby at a wet and soggy Ascot on Saturday afternoon.

The seven-year-old cruised through the contest as he tracked the pace set by the front-running Dakota Gold and he ran on well to hold off Minzaal by a length.

Owen Burrows' runner-up ran a cracking race in second on his first run for 371 days and he pulled a couple of lengths clear of Dakota Gold who got tired late on after making most of the running.

Hurricane Ivor was on a hat-trick but was struggling from an early stage on the ground.

Cox said: “He’s so full of confidence and is an absolute superstar to have anything to do with.

“He was a good two-year-old and broke the track record at Maisons-Laffitte when winning the Robert Papin, and broke the record at Beverley in the Bullet, so to finish off the season like this is brilliant.

“We were worried about the ground, as everyone is today, but he loves Ascot – as he has shown throughout his career – and he’s performing at his best level ever.”

Owen Burrows was thrilled with Minzaal, on his first outing for 371 days, and may bring him back to Ascot for the British Champions Sprint in two weeks – a race for which he was cut to 8-1 from 20s by Paddy Power.

“He ran a blinder, and I’m chuffed to bits,” said Burrows.

“If he comes out of this well Champions Day has to come into the equation.

“We were worried about the ground, which was why we ran over five. He’s having a nice blow, but it could enter calculations.”