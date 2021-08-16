The 11-year-old did hold an entry for the Jewson Click And Collect Handicap Chase on Sunday, but was not declared.

Now connections of the Gigginstown House Stud-owned gelding are considering the Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase at the Berkshire track as his seasonal starting point.

Elliott said: “He’s in Ascot next Saturday and we might go there. We’ll see how he is.”

Gigginstown racing manager Eddie O’Leary said earlier in the week Tiger Roll’s main objective this season would be another crack at the cross-country chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March, while the Grand National was only a possibility at this stage.

As well as his Aintree heroics, Tiger Roll has a remarkable five Cheltenham Festival victories on his CV, most recently last season’s cross-country event.