Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
The magnificent Tiger Roll
Tiger Roll - could run at Ascot

Ascot racing preview: Tiger Roll possible runner

By Sporting Life
14:14 · SAT November 13, 2021

Tiger Roll could run at Ascot on Saturday after trainer Gordon Elliott decided not to take the dual Grand National hero to Cheltenham.

The 11-year-old did hold an entry for the Jewson Click And Collect Handicap Chase on Sunday, but was not declared.

Now connections of the Gigginstown House Stud-owned gelding are considering the Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase at the Berkshire track as his seasonal starting point.

Elliott said: “He’s in Ascot next Saturday and we might go there. We’ll see how he is.”

Gigginstown racing manager Eddie O’Leary said earlier in the week Tiger Roll’s main objective this season would be another crack at the cross-country chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March, while the Grand National was only a possibility at this stage.

As well as his Aintree heroics, Tiger Roll has a remarkable five Cheltenham Festival victories on his CV, most recently last season’s cross-country event.

Sign up or login for exclusive betting tips via Members Extra

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING