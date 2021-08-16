She's heading to both days of Ascot's weekend fixture and our columnist shares her thoughts on the mouthwatering action.

This weekend we are off to Ascot. If that statement doesn’t warm the cockles of your heart, then little else will. I can’t wait to be there on Saturday for Sky Sports Racing and hopefully the action on Friday will have warmed us up nicely for what should be a superb day. Nicky Henderson’s potential superstar Jonbon puts his unbeaten record on the line in the Howden Kennel Gate Novices’ Hurdle on Friday but faces another horse with a perfect record to lose in Knappers Hill. Both step into Grade 2 action over hurdles for the first time. Jonbon was always going to come under scrutiny being a full brother to Douvan and costing owner JP McManus a whopping £570,000 just over a year ago. With a horse whose reputation precedes him, expectation is always high, and you get the impression he may have been challenging at home as he is a bit of a live wire. Having said that, he behaved well at Newbury last time and looked mighty impressive in winning with ease. The Paul Nicholls-trained Knappers Hill was a snip in comparison at 155,000 euros and he is also turning out well. As with Jonbon he’s learning with experience, but I’d rather be with Jonbon having seen that Newbury win, which was visually very impressive in the end, after the jockeys took an age to start the race in earnest once the tapes had gone up.

Dan Skelton’s Elle Est Belle takes on the males over hurdles for the first time, but it’s worth remembering she finished a superb third in the Champion Bumper behind Sir Gerhard and Kilcruit back in March. Despite that I can’t see her beating the favourite here. Nigel Twiston-Davies’ I Like To Move It is another lovely type, but life will be tough trying to give 5lbs away to the protagonists thanks to his Grade 2 win at Cheltenham last time out. Lorna Fowler sends Colonel Mustard over from Ireland and whilst he has some smart form, he might struggle against his younger rivals. It’s a superb race in prospect and I’d love to see Jonbon continue his progression. Also on Friday, the Howden Noel Novices’ Chase has been won by some quality horses over the years, those that deserve a mention include Bonanza Boy (1987), Remittance Man (1990), Senor El Betrutti (1995), Seebald (2001), The Listener (2005), Simonsig (2012) and Politologue (2016) and many more. It’s possible they may be my favourites from the roll-of-honour as opposed to strictly the best, but I don’t think I’m far off the mark. So, who can follow in those hallowed hoofprints? I don’t think that we have anything with that sort of appeal here just yet, but someone may step up to the plate. Pic D’Orhy was desperately unlucky to fall at Newbury last time out when he looked the likely winner, albeit it’s hard to say for sure as it was four fences from home. Nassalam was handed the race that day and he was subsequently beaten this week at Plumpton, although the drop in trip looked a contributing factor in that defeat more than anything else. So, can Pic D’Orhy gain compensation? I think that’s the most likely outcome and on official ratings, he’s the one to beat. If Friday is a Christmas cracker, then Saturday is Santa’s gift to jump racing fans with the Howden Long Walk Hurdle the highlight of a six-race card. Will Buzz stay the extra half mile? Can Thyme Hill put a disappointing trip to France behind him? Is Ronald Pump going to win an elusive Grade 1? Will Champ run? Can Paisley Park return to his glory days? Are we foolish to overlook Thomas Darby?

Just some of the questions that will be answered around 2.30pm on Saturday. This is a dress rehearsal for the Paddu Power Stayers Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, so what happens here will have a huge bearing on the market for the March championship contest. I think the answer could be Thyme Hill to bounce back and win the race he was narrowly touched off in by Paisley Park last year. Auteuil didn’t suit him last month and he can be forgiven for the dismal display. That is the only time he’s run a bad race in his life, and I think he’ll bounce back. At 5/2 second favourite he appeals more than Buzz at 6/4, although I agree he doesn’t deserve to be any bigger than that after his dominant display in the Coral Hurdle last time out. The Betfair Exchange Trophy is as valuable as the earlier Grade 1 and as ever Ascot’s investment is going to pay off. This handicap hurdle will have a new name on the trophy in 2021 as the horse who has won the last two renewals is back at home in his box after his dead-heat drama in the Grade 1 Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle last month. I’m talking about the enigmatic Not So Sleepy of course, who beat Buzz in this last year, which gives you an indication of the quality of horse it takes to win this Grade 3. Unsurprisingly it’s a horse with huge potential that heads the market. No Ordinary Joe is Sky Bet’s 4/1 favourite with very good reason. It was a superb performance to finish third on his handicap debut in the Greatwood last time out for a horse with his experience and he’s been raised 3lbs for that effort. He won’t have an easy ride though with his Cheltenham conqueror West Cork (11/2) amongst the entries.