Ascot planning for maximum of 4,000 spectators a day at Royal meeting

It is still possible the fixture could be used as a pilot event that would potentially allow 10,000 spectators on course.

However, with the meeting only four weeks away, officials have decided to plan for the 4,000 cap imposed by the government for spectator sports in England until June 21.

The current situation means no tickets will be available for general admission, with owners, hospitality and members, including the Royal Ascot Racing Club and annual members, prioritised.

A tweet on Ascot’s official Twitter feed said: “In accordance with Step 3 of the Government’s Roadmap, the total max capacity for racegoers on all racecourses is 4,000 per day.

“We remain in dialogue with Government on the possibility of a larger crowd, but will begin the process to allocate to our current permitted capacity.”

Last year’s meeting was held behind closed doors after racing resumed on June 1 following the first lockdown due to the pandemic.