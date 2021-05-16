Royal Ascot: Lady Bowthorpe heads to Duke Of Cambridge

Having made a successful start to her campaign with a narrow defeat of subsequent winner Queen Power in Newmarket’s Dahlia Stakes, the Nathaniel mare stepped up to the highest level to take on the boys at Newbury.

While no match for the brilliant Palace Pier, Lady Bowthorpe pulled clear of the remainder in second, leaving trainer William Jarvis justifiably proud of his charge’s performance.

He said: “She was fine this morning. She was tired and knows she had a hard race yesterday, but she’s a pretty strong filly and I think she’ll be over it in 48 hours. We’re thrilled with her. To finish five and a half lengths clear of a pretty rock solid horse (Top Rank) was a very good performance.