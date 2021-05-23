Royal Ascot news: St James's Palace bid likely for Poetic Flare

He came close to completing a similar treble in 2007 with Finsceal Beo, who won at Newmarket, was beaten a head in the French 1000 Guineas, and won the Irish equivalent.

Bolger feels Poetic Flare could have been a triple Classic winner in different circumstances.

The Coolcullen handler has been rewarded by campaigning the colt ambitiously recently after he won the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, finished sixth in the French version, before Saturday's near miss behind stable companion Mac Swiney in the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

Bolger said on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday show: “The three Guineas came about the year I had Finsceal Beo. In the end it was a few showers of rain in France that cost us the French Guineas, otherwise we would have had all three.

“We realised this (Poetic Flare) was a very talented horse with a lot of durability about him. He’s tough and he could take it.

“Apart from a few things we got wrong in France and then beating him ourselves with a different horse, we could have had the three, so it is possible.

“With a little different circumstance he could be the winner of three Guineas today and that would be fairly unique.

“I said earlier in the week that whatever beat Poetic Flare would win the race. It’s not often I’m right, but I was right on that occasion!"

Asked whether Poetic Flare will run in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot next, he added: “I’d say there’s a good chance that he will. It depends how he gets on in the meantime, but I’d say he’s more likely to turn up there than not.

“I’d say he’ll stay at a mile. The only thing that might cause us to divert from that would be the Eclipse at Sandown, but then I have to keep that in mind for Mac Swiney as well."

Mac Swiney is a 20/1 chance with Paddy Power and Betfair for the Coral-Eclipse on July 3.

