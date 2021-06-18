Royal Ascot going & weather latest: 1245 inspection at Ascot

The ground eased to soft through the morning and the torrential downpours have continued and it is now heavy in places.

At 11.10 the meeting was 1/2 on the Betfair exchange to be off and 13/8 to take place with £30,000 traded on the market.

The Met Office forecast suggests the rain is likely to persist for much of the afternoon before gradually easing. Saturday is forecast to be predominately dry.

A statement said: “Inspection to be held on Friday 18-06-2021 at 12:45. Due to a few false patches of ground on which the ability to race may be marginal an inspection has been called for 12.45. We are also looking at options to realign the rail to avoid these areas.”

If racing does get the green light, there are already a number of significant non runners on day four of the meeting.

Clive Cox’s Commonwealth Cup pair Supremacy and Diligent Harry will not take part, while Primo Bacio has been taken out of the Coronation Stakes.