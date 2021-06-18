Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Royal Ascot racegoers
Royal Ascot racegoers

Royal Ascot going & weather latest: 1245 inspection at Ascot

By Sporting Life
11:45 · FRI June 18, 2021

Royal Ascot have called a 1245 inspection for today's meeting with heavy rain leaving them concerned about some areas of the track.

The ground eased to soft through the morning and the torrential downpours have continued and it is now heavy in places.

At 11.10 the meeting was 1/2 on the Betfair exchange to be off and 13/8 to take place with £30,000 traded on the market.

The Met Office forecast suggests the rain is likely to persist for much of the afternoon before gradually easing. Saturday is forecast to be predominately dry.

A statement said: “Inspection to be held on Friday 18-06-2021 at 12:45. Due to a few false patches of ground on which the ability to race may be marginal an inspection has been called for 12.45. We are also looking at options to realign the rail to avoid these areas.”

If racing does get the green light, there are already a number of significant non runners on day four of the meeting.

Clive Cox’s Commonwealth Cup pair Supremacy and Diligent Harry will not take part, while Primo Bacio has been taken out of the Coronation Stakes.

Last updated 1115 BST 18/06/21

Royal Ascot Day Three Recap

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content