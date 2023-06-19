He's writing exclusively for Sporting Life Plus at Royal Ascot. Check out Simon Holt's best bets for day three of the meeting.
1pt win Wonder Legend in 3.05 Royal Ascot
1pt win Docklands in 5.00 Royal Ascot
2pts win Torito in 5.35 Royal Ascot
ITV selections: American Rascal 2.30 Royal Ascot, WONDER LEGEND 3.05 Royal Ascot, Al Asifah 3.40 Royal Ascot, Coltrane 4.20 Royal Ascot, DOCKLANDS 5.00 Royal Ascot, TORITO 5.35 Royal Ascot, Rhythm Master 6.10 Royal Ascot
Newmarket trainer James Ferguson went close to winning last year's King George V Handicap with the subsequently high class Deauville Legend and, for the same owner, WONDER LEGEND can go one better in Thursday's renewal at Royal Ascot.
This son of Sea The Stars has improved in each of his four starts opening his account at Wolverhampton in April from the subsequent winner Mr Buster, and then looked much more the finished article just over a fortnight later when hacking up on his handicap debut at Doncaster (1m2f) where he slammed last week's Sandown winner Westerton by a heavily eased five lengths.
Off the course since, it's possible that Ferguson has been protecting Wonder Legend's handicap mark and, given that Westerton is almost certain to be raised up into the 90's, a rating of 94 looks highly attractive.
Faster ground (it was soft at Doncaster) does pose a slight question but the step up in distance to a mile and a half will suit, and there should be much more to come.
Later on, DOCKLANDS could still be well weighted in the Britannia Handicap despite going up 14lb for a facile course and distance victory last month.
This taking individual had previously shed the maiden tag at Kempton but it was his previous second (albeit receiving 9lb) behind Cicero's Gift at Wolverhampton which made him look such a good thing last time.
Taking into account that Cicero's Gift (who had little luck in running here on Tuesday) is now rated 109, Docklands' new mark of 94 still looks potentially on the lenient side without factoring in any further improvement.
One couldn't help but be impressed by the way he travelled here last time, and his trainer Harry Eustace is very firmly on the up.
Finally, TORITO is fancied to take another step forward in the Group Three Hampton Court Stakes.
Second to Artistic Star (not disgraced in the Derby) at Sandown last month, this son of Kingman bolted up in the Lester Piggott Handicap under Benoit De La Sayette at Epsom on Derby Day when he moved smoothly through the gears in the home straight and came clear in impressive fashion giving plenty of weight away.
This is obviously a bit tougher but Torito is bred to be smart being a half brother to Journey, a winner at Ascot on Champions Day in 2016, and last year's Park Hill Stakes winner Mimikyu.
Both of those Dubawi full sisters were/are probably best at around a mile and a half, but the speedier influence of Kingman suggests this is the right trip for Torito.
There are several other potential improvers in the field, notably Saxon Warrior's brother Drumroll who chased home his top class stablemate Paddington at The Curragh two starts ago, but it will be surprising if the selection is not up to this level at the very least.
