Newmarket trainer James Ferguson went close to winning last year's King George V Handicap with the subsequently high class Deauville Legend and, for the same owner, WONDER LEGEND can go one better in Thursday's renewal at Royal Ascot.

This son of Sea The Stars has improved in each of his four starts opening his account at Wolverhampton in April from the subsequent winner Mr Buster, and then looked much more the finished article just over a fortnight later when hacking up on his handicap debut at Doncaster (1m2f) where he slammed last week's Sandown winner Westerton by a heavily eased five lengths.

Off the course since, it's possible that Ferguson has been protecting Wonder Legend's handicap mark and, given that Westerton is almost certain to be raised up into the 90's, a rating of 94 looks highly attractive.

Faster ground (it was soft at Doncaster) does pose a slight question but the step up in distance to a mile and a half will suit, and there should be much more to come.

Later on, DOCKLANDS could still be well weighted in the Britannia Handicap despite going up 14lb for a facile course and distance victory last month.

This taking individual had previously shed the maiden tag at Kempton but it was his previous second (albeit receiving 9lb) behind Cicero's Gift at Wolverhampton which made him look such a good thing last time.

Taking into account that Cicero's Gift (who had little luck in running here on Tuesday) is now rated 109, Docklands' new mark of 94 still looks potentially on the lenient side without factoring in any further improvement.

One couldn't help but be impressed by the way he travelled here last time, and his trainer Harry Eustace is very firmly on the up.