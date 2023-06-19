Ascot Horse Racing Tips: Simon Holt best bets for Friday

One of the highlights on day four of Royal Ascot is the reappearance of the Derby runner-up KING OF STEEL in the King Edward V11 Stakes.

Up to now, the Epsom form is untested but, along with the winner Auguste Rodin, Roger Varian's massive colt finished over four lengths clear of the third White Birch with the re-opposing Artistic Star back in seventh, Dubai Mile ninth and Arrest tenth suggesting that it was a really solid renewal.

Providing King Of Steel has recovered well from the race in which he burst clear of the field two furlongs out only to be cut down close home by the very highly regarded winner, there seems to be no reason why he won't confirm the placings with those behind.

Indeed, anything odds against should be good value as it's also hard to see the other two runners Continuous, well beaten in the French Derby, and the upped in class Relentless Voyager giving him too many problems.

Earlier, SHAQUILLE is fancied to continue his winning run in the Commonwealth Cup.

This heavily built son of Charm Spirit takes another step up in class after making all in a listed race at Newbury last month, but he never looked in any danger that day and the runner-up, Desert Cop, finished a highly creditable sixth in the King's Stand Stakes here on Tuesday.

Another real positive is that Shaquille is likely to see this six furlongs out very strongly given that he won over seven as a two-year-old and trainer Julie Camacho is never to be under-estimated.

On ratings, Little Big Bear is the one to beat though he definitely benefited from a track bias when winning the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock last time following a no show in the 2000 Guineas.

The Haydock form looks a bit suspect with the seemingly exposed runner-up Shouldvebeenaring running the race of his life and third-placed Bradsell, back to form with his King's Stand success, not getting home at all well.

However, it's quite possible that Little Big Bear will build on that; he looked very smart last year and six furlongs now seems ideal.

Sakheer was another top notch juvenile in 2022 based on his runaway Mill Reef Stakes win, and is on a recovery mission after probably running out of stamina, again in the Guineas.