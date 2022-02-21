John Ingles highlights five significant changes to Timeform's ratings from a weekend when the ability to handle heavy ground was all-important

Teahupoo (h159 from h151)

A new name appeared among the leading Champion Hurdle contenders after Teahupoo’s easy win in the Red Mills Trial Hurdle at Gowran. Gordon Elliott’s five-year-old is now 8/1 third favourite in most lists for Cheltenham behind Honeysuckle and the long-absent Appreciate It. Sent off favourite, Teahupoo earned an above-average Timeform rating judged by the Grade 3 contest’s usual standards, moving up to dispute the lead three out and then quickening clear between the last two despite the very testing conditions. He had 11 lengths to spare over Darasso, a former winner of the race, with the same distance back to a rather disappointing Quilixios, last season’s Triumph Hurdle winner, in third. This was Teahupoo’s sixth win from seven starts and was his first outing outside his own age-group; he’d got the better of Quilixios in both his wins before the turn of the year, with just half a length between them in the Grade 2 Limerick Hurdle at the end of December when Teahupoo rallied after looking held between the final two flights. Teahupoo’s only defeat so far came under less testing conditions, which could be something to bear in mind at Cheltenham, but few bar Honeysuckle will be going to the Champion Hurdle in better heart. Good Risk At All (h145P from h128P)

There’s always the danger of going overboard about performances in extreme conditions – the majority of the field were pulled up in Ascot’s Dingley’s Promise Handicap Hurdle – but it was hard not to be impressed by Good Risk At All who was well suited by the step up from two miles over an extra three furlongs or so and will be a serious contender in the best novice hurdles in the spring on this showing. He tanked through the race, led on the bridle two out and drew clear on the run-in of Christopher Wood who was the only other one still in contention by that stage. Good Risk At All’s margin was nine lengths, though he had plenty in hand and retains the ‘large P’ next to his rating, indicating that he remains open to plenty more improvement. This was Good Risk At All’s first win over hurdles but he wasn’t winning out of turn. His bumper form reads really well, including a defeat of last week’s Betfair Hurdle runner-up I Like To Move It in a listed contest at Newbury, while he’d found only one too good in each of his three previous starts over hurdles, one of those being Jonbon. Good Risk At All is entered in the Ballymore at Cheltenham and wouldn’t be out of place there but the Mersey at Aintree might be an even better option. The Galloping Bear (c148 from c139)

Former hunter The Galloping Bear goes from strength to strength and followed up his win last month’s Surrey National at Lingfield’s new Winter Millions fixture with victory in the Grand National Trial at Haydock. This was an extreme test which few were able to cope with, all bar three of the eleven runners pulling up at various stages on the final circuit, but The Galloping Bear positively relished it, staying on between the last two fences and driven out to beat top-weight Bristol de Mai, who is in his element in the Haydock mud, by seven lengths. The race was also a career highlight so far for The Galloping Bear’s young trainer Ben Clarke and provided him with his fourth winner from his last six runners. Still inexperienced under Rules (he has run once in a bumper and fell in his only start over hurdles in addition to winning all four of his races over fences), The Galloping Bear isn’t entered for the Grand National and his trainer feels next month’s Midlands National will come too soon after such a demanding race here but the Irish National could be a possibility later in the spring. Although aged nine, he’s still unexposed and seems sure to be a fixture in the leading staying handicaps for a while yet. Does He Know (c148 from c145)

Kim Bailey’s Two For Gold outran his odds of 25/1 to finish second with a career-best effort in the Ascot Chase and earlier on the card the stable struck with Does He Know in the Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase. It might not have been a vintage renewal but, conceding 3 lb to each of his five rivals, Does He Know ran out a decisive winner which resulted in his odds being halved for the National Hunt Novices’ Chase. He’s not entered in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham, and in any case the gruelling conditions at Ascot made it much more of a trial for the longer contest in which he’s well worth his place. Having led early on in a well-run race, Does He Know regained the lead at the fifteenth and stayed on to come home 14 lengths clear of runner-up Doyen Breed. Does He Know has now won three of his four starts over fences and was returning after a three-month break since the autumn when his two wins had come on much firmer ground. One of those victories came at Cheltenham where he has plenty of course experience, also winning twice there over hurdles last season and finishing fifth to Bob Olinger when a 50/1 shot for the Ballymore. Amarillo Sky (c143 from c137)

