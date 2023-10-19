Ascot ground turns soft ahead of British Champions Day

Further showers are forecast in the area on Thursday with more rain set to hit overnight and throughout Friday, with 16-20mm the predicted amount of rainfall anticipated over the next couple of days. There are occasional showers forecast for Saturday too.

Ascot clerk of the course Chris Stickels revealed on Wednesday that it is “pretty likely” the races scheduled to be run on the Round Course on QIPCO British Champions Day will take place on the inner track, something that has to be confirmed "before 8am on Saturday".

Contingency plans are already in place that allow officials to move the Long Distance Cup, Filly & Mares Stakes and the Champion Stakes to the inner hurdles track when situations like this arise, with switch last made in 2019.

Straight Course: Soft

Round Course: Soft

Inner Flat Course: Good, Good to Soft in places