Ascot Gold Cup preview: Stradivarius chasing history

Ascot Gold Cup preview

Stradivarius is set to face 12 rivals when he bids for a record-equalling fourth victory in the Gold Cup at Ascot.

John and Thady Gosden’s brilliant stayer will draw level with the great Yeats if he is triumphant for a fourth successive season, and will be steered by usual rider Frankie Dettori as he attempts to defend his title.

Among his opponents, however, trainer Alan King has warned Trueshan will only run on Thursday if forecast rain arrives to ease the current good to firm ground.

A Group Two winner over two miles at Ascot last year, the five-year-old will again be ridden by Hollie Doyle – but King has made it clear his participation depends on the weather.

The Barbury Castle trainer said: “I’ve declared Trueshan for the Gold Cup, but I just wanted to make everyone aware that he will only run if there is sufficient rain. I’m very happy with the horse, and there is the possibility of some rain, so we’ll just have to see what happens.”