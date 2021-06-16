Ascot gamble Kaboo back in action at Sandown

The Karl Burke-trained youngster is highly-regarded by connections and was backed at big odds down to 15/2 for the Windsor Castle Stakes.

Though the gamble went astray he was a respectable sixth to Chipotle, with Burke wishing the son of More Than Ready had been blessed with a more favourable draw on the day.

“He’s come out of Ascot really well. We could have gone for a little novice somewhere, but he is a very high-class horse who can gallop, so we thought we’d roll the dice again,” said the Middleham handler.

“I wouldn’t say it’s the strongest Listed race I’ve ever seen and we’ve got a good draw (in stall one), so we’ll give it a go.

“The ground would be a little bit of an unknown – I’d prefer it if they didn’t get any more rain – but apart from that, no negatives.

“I’m sure if he’d been drawn on the wing rather than down the middle, we’d definitely have been second at Ascot and I think we’d have gone close to winning, to be honest.”

Instinctive Move has to redeem himself after being withdrawn from the Norfolk Stakes at the Royal meeting after getting upset in the stalls.

Trainer Clive Cox believes it was a one-off and expects the Showcasing colt, who made a winning debut at Bath, to be on his best behaviour.

“He’s passed a stalls test since Ascot and we’ve had no problems,” he said.

“He’s got a wonderful temperament, so it was a real surprise – he obviously got spooked in the stalls and that was it really.

“I’m pleased he’s got a chance to run here. He’s still fresh and well and has got a nice draw (four).

“Hopefully he’ll appreciate the track.”