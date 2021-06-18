Royal Ascot Preview: What the trainers say

Get the views from connections ahead of Friday's feature races at Royal Ascot, including the Group One Coronation Stakes.
Aidan O’Brien is in the enviable position of being able to run two 1000 Guineas winners in Mother Earth and Empress Josephine in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot on Friday.
Mother Earth was ridden by Frankie Dettori to victory at Newmarket, where Ryan Moore preferred Santa Barbara, and she subsequently went on to finish second in the French equivalent.
Empress Josephine, meanwhile, caused something of a surprise in the Irish Guineas and has been supplemented for this latest Group One assignment.
“Mother Earth is very well. We were happy with her in the Guineas (at Newmarket) and at Longchamp. We thought this race was really going to suit her,” said O’Brien.
“She’s versatile enough – fast ground or easy ground (won’t bother her).
“Empress Josephine won her maiden very well, then disappointed next time on fast ground over seven furlongs in Leopardstown – but we think it was the pace. It was too strong and she got caught in the middle of it.
“We think that was the reason. She handled very soft ground at the Curragh, but we are going to know a lot more (after this). She’s in good form and I’m looking forward to seeing her run.”
It could perhaps been seen as a tip in itself that Sir Michael Stoute has decided to run Potapova after just two wins at Chelsmford and Redcar – but she is certainly bred for the job hailing as she does from a famous Cheveley Park Stud family.
“Sir Michael has always believed she is hugely talented. I know she has only run twice, but she has impressed on both occasions,” said Cheveley’s managing director Chris Richardson.
“I think it was a 50-50 call. It’s a tall order putting her in against such proven opposition, but she has been working nicely and he felt she deserved to take her chance. She’s in good form and she shouldn’t mind the ground if we get the rain that is forecast.
“She’s from a family we know well, Russian Rhythm (grand-dam) won several Group Ones and Safina (dam) was placed in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot for us.
“This is the last chance to run her just against three-year-olds and she was never going to be ready in time for a Guineas.”
Ed Walker is hoping Primo Bacio can prove herself adept at a “different game” as she takes on the best of her generation.
A revelation so far this season, outrunning odds of 100/1 to be a close fourth behind the reopposing Alcohol Free in the Fred Darling Stakes, before easily putting more fancied rivals in the shade as an impressive Listed winner at York last month.
Walker is under no illusions this represents a different task, though.
“She has improved a ton from two to three, and her work all spring has been of a high quality,” said the Lambourn trainer.
“I’m not talking down the field at York – but this is a different game, a different track and a different test of stamina. It was an eyecatching performance – she sat last and quickened by them as if they were all ordinary and scooted clear. She wasn’t stopping, and Andrea (Atzeni) struggled to pull her up.”
Walker, who is targeting a leg of the Qipco British Champions Series, credits a new found maturity for her improvement.
“She’s really grown up and is much more relaxed,” he said.
“At Newbury she was very fresh, and the red hood (worn until discarded at the star) helped at York – she chilled really well. She has a high head carriage until she is quickening – which probably makes it look worse than it is.
“Ascot will probably be a different tempo, and certainly a different test of stamina, but she certainly wasn’t stopping at York. It will also be a different test of opposition.”
Richard Hannon’s Snow Lantern has already come up unexpectedly short once against Primo Bacio – but both her jockey Sean Levey, and her trainer, have seen the potential as she seeks to emulate her dam Sky Lantern as a Coronation Stakes winner.
Levey has already won a Newbury maiden impressively on Snow Lantern, and rode her mother on the Marlborough gallops when she was in her racing prime several years ago.
“I rode Sky Lantern at home when she was around,” he said.
“Snow Lantern is a lot more forward-going, being by Frankel. Her mother was the other way around – she was inclined not to light up the gallops, whereas this filly is not shy of putting her best foot forward. I think me and Richard both stand together as far as thinking she’s a very good filly.”
Hannon tells the same tale, from what he has seen at home.
“It would sound arrogant to say that I doubt she’ll get beat because she’s not good enough – but if she does everything right she’s an extremely good filly,” he said.
“At York she just didn’t settle and she did everything wrong. Sean said that when she took hold of the bridle after just a furlong and a half she held her breath.
“She didn’t breathe properly through the race, and that’s why she finished so tired. But she’s done everything right at home, and also when we took her to Newbury last week for a gallop down the back straight with Mums Tipple and Ouzo.”
Andrew Balding’s 2020 Cheveley Park Stakes heroine Alcohol Free followed her successful Fred Darling return by finishing only fifth behind Mother Earth back at Newmarket for the 1000 Guineas.
Her trainer Andrew Balding said: “I think and hope that she’s better than her Guineas run.
“Things didn’t pan out for her there – she was drawn on a wing slightly and gave away a couple of lengths by lugging into space. She’s better than that.”
Wesley Ward is anticipating a big run from Campanelle as she bids for back-to-back Royal Ascot victories, this time in the Commonwealth Cup.
The three-year-old was triumphant in the Queen Mary Stakes last season and followed that up with a Group One win in the Prix Morny at Deauville.
A bruised heel has prevented Ward from running the bay this season, but the trainer is not concerned by her interrupted preparation and is backing the filly to perform on her first run of the campaign.
“She’s working fantastic,” he said.
“Frankie (Dettori) sat on her the other day and he was happy – once Frankie is happy, I’m happy.”
“We gave her a little time to get those heels back in order and every work she has done since has shown that she belongs in this race, Frankie worked her last Sunday and was all smiles when he got off her.
“The fact she has not had a prep race is no issue at all for me, my sprinters generally come off the bench fresh and fire first time out. Everything about this race looks real suitable for her. We know she likes the track and the distance, and even if the bit of rain materialises she won’t mind it.”
William Haggas’ Sacred was second behind Campanelle at the meeting last year and the two cross paths once again, although rain could be an obvious problem for the former.
“She could have gone in the Jersey, but had a 3lb penalty against colts so might as well run in the Group One,” said Haggas, ahead of another race in the Qipco British Champions Series.
“She’s an outsider in the Commonwealth Cup, but just needs very quick ground.”
Representing French trainer Francois Rohaut is the unbeaten filly Suesa, who has a perfect record of four victories from four runs at Chantilly.
That form culminated in two comfortable Group Three wins in both the Prix Sigy and the Prix Texanita, with the three-year-old steered to success by Oliver Peslier on both occasions.
Complications caused by Covid-19 mean that Peslier has been forced to hand the Ascot ride to William Buick, who will take to the saddle to guide Suesa through her first run on English turf.
“This has always been the plan for her and everything has gone fine so far, she hasn’t done much wrong,” said James Wigan, racing manager to owner George Strawbridge.
“She’s won on heavy going, but her last win was on better ground and Olivier felt that she appreciated it.”
Clive Cox is set to saddle a trio of runners for the contest, with Middle Park Stakes winner Supremacy seemingly his best chance of a second success in as many years.
The son of Mehmas was disappointing when making his seasonal reappearance in the Pavilion Stakes at Ascot in April, but a blood test shed some light on that below-par performance and his trainer is confident that he can bounce back to form.
“I’m very happy that Supremacy has put his Ascot defeat behind him,” he said.
“Although it was nothing major he wasn’t right when he came back and it was enough to take the shine off him. He had a high white cell count, and the rain didn’t help on the day, as he definitely prefers summer ground.
“He finished last, but I was pleased anyway when the form of the race worked out well. That said, he will be sporting a pair of blinkers as he’s quite a lazy horse at home, we’ve been pleased with his focus in them at home and Adam (Kirby) will ride.”
Cox also has all-weather performer Diligent Harry in the line-up, with the colt taking to grass for the first time after a successful spell on synthetic surfaces that has seen him rack up three wins and a narrow defeat to subsequent Sandy Lane Stakes winner Rohaan.
“It’s a big step for Diligent Harry as this will be his turf debut,” Cox said.
“But he did remarkably well in the spring, when his three wins culminated in the three-year-old all-weather championship at Lingfield. He’s only been beaten once, and that was by Rohaan, who has franked the form again and again, so that form is rock solid.
“I’ve been very pleased with him since, and he’s done plenty of work on grass, both at home and away, so the turf won’t be completely alien, although he’s yet to do it in public, having missed a couple of possible races owing to soft ground. He’s a very exciting prospect, win, lose or draw, and the fact that it’s three-year-olds only is a massive attraction at this stage of life.”
Cox has also declared Group-winning filly Isabella Giles, but her involvement is likely to depend on the forecast rain falling over Ascot.
“Isabella Giles would need easier ground,” he said.
“But as it’s such an important race and there’s a threat of thunderstorms, so we’ve just left her in there as an insurance.”
Eve Johnson Houghton has a chance in the shape of Group-level debutant Jumby, who was last seen winning a competitive six-furlong handicap at Newmarket in May.
“I’m thrilled with him,” she said.
“He’s a really good horse and hopefully he knows enough, he won really well at Newmarket and the form is working out well so fingers crossed.”
Elsewhere on the Friday card, Alenquer heads the market for the Group Two King Edward Stakes after his victory in bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown.
The colt beat subsequent Derby hero Adayar during that performance, with Godolphin stablemate Yibir, who reopposes, finishing third before his losing efforts in the Listed Dee Stakes and Cocked Hat Stakes.
“If you are Stuart Williams you say ‘Yibir got stuffed, that race was no good’ but if you are Michael Bell you say ‘he beat the Derby winner, he must be a certainty’ – it just depends what angle you take!” Haggas said.
“He’s a nice horse and he’s done well, he had a little issue before the Dante which meant he couldn’t run, but he’s done well since then.
“He’s in good shape, he won’t mind what the ground is and I think he wants the trip – not just that he’ll get it – I think he wants it.
“He’s got a chance but it will be competitive.”
Roger Varian’s Title takes hi chance after his Yarmouth win in late May and Mark Johnston’s Gear Up looks to bounce back to form after finishing down the field in the Dante and the Derby.
There is further Group action in the Group Three Albany Stakes, run over six furlongs for two-year-old fillies.
Richard Hannon’s Sows carries high hopes after winning on her debut in a five-furlong maiden contest at Nottingham.
“She won at Nottingham in very good time,” Hannon said via his Unibet blog.
“She is a very nice filly, who would have needed the run at Nottingham. She will have improved, but she will need to have done. We have always liked her a lot and then she just went through a quiet spell, two weeks before we did run her she showed signs she was coming back and she could be a very nice filly.”
Simon and Ed Crisford’s Flotus is well-fancied after her taking victory on debut at Goodwood, with Ralph Beckett’s Hello You another sure to be popular after looking equally impressive on her first career run at Wolverhampton.