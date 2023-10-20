Ascot confirm switch to inner track for QIPCO British Champions Day

An independent panel walked the round course with clerk of the course Chris Stickels on Friday morning and with heavy patches on there, agreed to the switch.

The ground on the inner track is good to soft, soft in places. It's soft on the straight course.

A statement released by Ascot read: “The going on the round course is now soft, heavy in places. Following verification from an independent panel and agreement that this will not improve before raceday, the three Round Course races will switch to the Inner Flat Course.

“This is as per the race conditions which state that in the event of ‘heavy’ appearing in the going description the races will switch to the Inner Flat Course. The going on the Inner Flat Course is currently good to soft, soft in places.”