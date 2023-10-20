Sporting Life
Ascot - confirmed switch to inner track
Ascot - confirmed switch to inner track

Ascot confirm switch to inner track for QIPCO British Champions Day

By Sporting Life
11:53 · FRI October 20, 2023

Ascot have confirmed all races on the round course on QIPCO British Champions Day will switch to the inside track.

An independent panel walked the round course with clerk of the course Chris Stickels on Friday morning and with heavy patches on there, agreed to the switch.

The ground on the inner track is good to soft, soft in places. It's soft on the straight course.

A statement released by Ascot read: “The going on the round course is now soft, heavy in places. Following verification from an independent panel and agreement that this will not improve before raceday, the three Round Course races will switch to the Inner Flat Course.

“This is as per the race conditions which state that in the event of ‘heavy’ appearing in the going description the races will switch to the Inner Flat Course. The going on the Inner Flat Course is currently good to soft, soft in places.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

