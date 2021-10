What will the ground be like at Ascot on Champions Day?

Conditions at Ascot for QIPCO British Champions Day look like being on the soft side of good with the weather set relatively fair for the rest of the week.

Currently the going on the straight and round courses is a mixture of good to soft and soft, but not much rain is forecast.

However, given the time of year, the ground is not expected to dry up appreciably from its current state.

Chris Stickels, clerk of the course told Sky Sports Racing: “We’ve been dry now for the last 24 hours and the going currently on the straight course is good to soft, soft in places and on the round course it’s soft, good to soft in places with quite a promising forecast.