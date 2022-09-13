Roger Varian states there is a chance his Cazoo St Leger hero Eldar Eldarov will run again this season, as the Carlburg Stables handler begins to dream about what his classy son of Dubawi could achieve in the future.

A taking victor at Nottingham in his only appearance as a two-year-old, he made light work of his seasonal debut at Newcastle over a mile and a quarter to head into Royal Ascot unbeaten. It was at the summer showpiece where the three-year-old first excelled over 14 furlongs, showing all of his staying prowess and a blistering turn of foot to run down Zechariah and lift the Queen’s Vase. Although losing his unbeaten record when dropped back to a mile and a half for the Grand Prix de Paris, the strong look of that race was confirmed when Eldar Eldarov returned to a mile and six furlongs for the final Classic of the season at Doncaster, winning the Town Moor Group One in imperious style. He has reportedly taken his Classic exertions well, and Varian has highlighted two possible options for the autumn – either stepping up to two miles for the Long Distance Cup at Ascot on Qipco British Champions Day or head to Paris and stay at the one-mile-six distance in the Prix Royal-Oak a week later.