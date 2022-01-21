Value Bet tips: Saturday January 22 1pt win Sonigino in 1.45 Ascot at 14/1 (General) 1pt win Fortescu in 2.35 Haydock at 14/1 (General) 1pt win Golden Whiskey in 2.55 Ascot at 10/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

"I'm expecting a massive run from him" | Best bets for Ascot and Haydock

Daly delight in Haydock handicap? The Peter Marsh Handicap Chase is the most competitive betting contest on Saturday and there’s very little not to like about seeing a classy horse like Royale Pagaille asked to try and concede loads of weight to all of his rivals as he bids for back-to-back wins in the Haydock feature. Now 7lb higher in the ratings than this time last year and beaten 49 lengths and 22 lengths in his two subsequent starts, one could be forgiven for immediately taking a negative view, but that obviously has to be clarified. The two races he’s contested have been the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Betfair Chase, picking up an injury in the latter of those events bad enough to rule him out of a crack at the King George VI Chase over Christmas. Regular readers may know I fancied him to run a big race back at Kempton – where he had bolted up in another handicap last season – and I’ve got maximum respect for the eight-year-old who arguably isn’t done with yet at the very highest level. However, the enforced layoff does put me away slightly and there are some stout stayers able to run with very low weights in against him here. So low, in fact, that four of them are officially out of the handicap proper and technically badly in against the favourite, but I do like the look of FORTESCUE and his trainer Henry Daly has at least gone to the trouble of securing the services of fine 5lb claimer Hugh Nugent (2-14 at the track), who offsets the fact the horse is 3lb wrong running off 143.

That mark is fully 6lb higher than the one he ran off at Kempton last month as he was put up 3lb for being beaten a length by Five Star Getaway, but I reckon that’s perfectly justifiable given the winner’s progressive profile and Fortescue was just done for a little bit of pace right at the end of the race. He travelled and jumped superbly for much of the contest and was boxing on bravely after the last fence too, producing a much-improved effort on his Ladbrokes Trophy seventh at Newbury at the end of November.

It took three runs to put him straight last season as well, after which he won two on the bounce, and with Daly having a couple of winners in the last fortnight now could well be the time this horse really flourishes again. A severe stamina test on soft ground is clearly going to be right up his street, having won going away in the Sandown mud last March, and I quite like the fact he’s tactically versatile as Remastered is likely to set some fairly warm fractions under Tom Scudamore, and Nugent should be content to just sit off the pace on the first circuit. Royale Pagaille could have too many guns but there’s nothing I’d rather back against him than Fortescue and at double-figure odds he has to be the play. Shishkin to edge Clarence House clash There really isn’t a value option in the well-hyped SBK Clarence House Chase as Paul Townend and Nico de Boinville will surely both have to have a complete nightmare in order for bold-jumping First Flow to hold a realistic chance of nicking it from the front. Energumene may be able to win that mini-battle for the lead regardless, but either way I’m not willing to take on Shishkin after his monster comeback win at Kempton and the promise of even more to come in a well-run race at a stiff course like Ascot. There are a couple of appealing bets elsewhere on the card, though, starting with an admittedly chancy play on SONIGINO in the SBK Holloway’s Handicap Hurdle.

It’s not often Paul Nicholls’ unexposed handicappers go relatively unnoticed in weekend betting markets but that’s the case with this French import, who has been dropped 3lb to a mark of 125 for his two runs for the yard so far and gets in here off bottom weight. There are three key ingredients which lead me to expect something a touch more positive on this occasion, and I’ll kick off with the tongue-tie. He was a beaten favourite first time out for David Cottin in December 2020 but returned to action last May wearing a tongue-tie, and duly won his next two starts, backing up his victory in a minor event at Moulins with a battling performance in a more competitive, 15-runner conditions race at Auteuil. The form of that contest isn’t exactly dynamite but the third – stablemate Baronne Du Berlais – has since finished third in a Listed handicap back at the same track so it’s possibly not to be sniffed at. The other significant factors for Sonigino at Ascot are the soft ground and move up from two miles to the extended two miles, three furlongs.

His winning form over the Channel came on very soft and heavy going, and interestingly Timeform called the ground good (officially good to soft) when he finished third to Barrichello at Haydock on UK debut. The horse seemingly took a backward step when only fifth behind subsequent winner Tommy’s Oscar at Doncaster last time but it was lively enough underfoot on Town Moor too. On both occasions the five-year-old also raced too keenly, looking the part with his hurdling but over-racing early and ending up with very little to give late on. Going up in distance may seem counterintuitive on that basis but hopefully the reapplication of the tongue strap will help him settle into a racing rhythm and if that’s the case I think we could see a different horse entirely with Harry Cobden back in the saddle on Saturday. He’s obviously got a job on against the likes of Garry Clermont, a horse I’ve got a lot of time for, but he’s over three-times the price of that one and definitely hasn’t fully shown his hand to the BHA assessors just yet.

Big-race preview: Energumene faces Shishkin at Ascot

More Saturday joy expected for thriving Williams team The other one I think could be a shade over-priced is the Evan Williams-trained GOLDEN WHISKEY who is one of five last-time-out winners in the bet365 Handicap Chase.

He’s something of a loveable rogue as in the past he’s tended to follow a positive run with a considerably less positive one, but I’m pretty convinced he won with loads up his sleeve at Chepstow last month as it appeared he was dossing on the approach to the last (replay in full below). In the end, as a couple of horses came to lay down their challenge, he pulled out more for Adam Wedge on the run-in to win by a length and a half and it’s not hard to conclude it could be have been double that margin if he’d put it all in.

