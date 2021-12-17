Value Bet tips: Saturday, December 18 1pt win Zhiguli in 1.50 Ascot at 12/1 (General) 1pt e.w. On The Blind Side in 2.25 Ascot at 14/1 (Sky Bet, William Hills 1/5 1,2,3,4) 1pt win Acey Milan in 2.40 Haydock at 16/1 (General) 1pt win Annsam in 3.00 Ascot at 8/1 (bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt win Garry Clermont in 3.35 Ascot at 14/1 (BetVictor, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Blind Side seemingly going unnoticed Nicky Henderson was dealt a major blow when ruling Buzz out for the foreseeable future but stablemate ON THE BLIND SIDE rates an each-way bet against the new market principals in Saturday’s Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot. On The Blind Side is not alone here in essentially being a failed chaser, having never looked comfortable over the larger obstacles in the 2019/20 campaign, but he loved the switch back to hurdling last season and produced a string of really sound efforts, including a neck defeat of subsequent Pertemps Final winner Mrs Milner – to whom he was conceding over a stone in weight – at Cheltenham last November. He went on to post two good runs in defeat before adding to his tally at Market Rasen in the New Year, and while his form tailed off a little bit heading into the spring, he’d almost certainly had enough for the year when fifth of sixth on the final day of the season at Sandown in April.

Freshened up after a summer off, On The Blind Side resumed back in top form when second in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury, just getting picked off by Thomas Darby after going toe-to-toe with eventual well-held third Paisley Park from a very long way out. Quite why he’s double their odds here doesn’t really add up. He was staying on doggedly after the final flight, looking like he’d possibly got his second wind, and eventually went down just two and a quarter lengths despite giving the winner 4lb. That form is right up there with his best and the nine-year-old still has relatively few miles on the clock which seems to have been slightly overlooked.

Entitled to be sharper for the comeback and perfectly happy reverting to a right-handed track, on slightly softer ground, On The Blind Side will be up with the pace from the start and looks over-priced given the question marks hanging over the likes of Thyme Hill, Champ and Paisley Park, the latter now sporting a tongue-tie with the cheekpieces binned off. The one who is arguably hardest to knock is the Irish runner Ronald Pump, though he’s gone nine starts without success so probably isn’t one for maximum faith at this level.

Drop in trip key to Moore runner The Howden Handicap Chase looks a really competitive race and it’s not hard to see why Palmers Hill tops the market after being nudged up just 3lb for his cosy comeback win at Wetherby. However, he’s not the only one potentially ahead of the handicapper here and if there’s genuinely something that could have a stone or more in hand it has to be ZHIGULI.

He’s always had the look of a chaser and still managed to win a couple of times over hurdles last season, but it was good to see how well he took to fences when winning on his debut in this sphere at Lingfield at the end of October. Zhiguli was clearly fortunate to collect that day, looking booked for second before Coeur Surein fell at the last, but I really liked how he was warming to the task before making a shuddering mistake two-out, prior to which he’d held every chance of success. The keenness he displayed on a number of occasions last year was back with a vengeance on his second crack at chasing last month, but he still shaped like a very smart operator in the making, eventually paying the price for early exuberance and ending up nine-lengths fourth behind front-running Fantastikas, who dictated at what looked a steady pace. The winner has since been second (of three, admittedly) in the Grade Two novice event won by Threeunderthrufive at Doncaster, while the runner-up emerged to win at Warwick last week so I think it’s strong form for the grade and Zhiguli strikes me as a horse who will be much better suited by being in classier company anyway as they’ll go a step quicker from the off. The real key this weekend, though, is the drop back to the extended two mile and two furlongs, something that should suit the selection perfectly, and if his jumping holds up I’d expect him to play a major role in the finish under a light weight.

Play it again, Sam… ANNSAM certainly didn’t disgrace himself when put up in this column ahead of his last run at Newbury and I’m perfectly happy to stick with him back over fences in the Howden Silver Cup Handicap Chase, despite having to run off a 5lb higher mark.

He’s got a higher rating due to his wide-margin chase victory at Ludlow on the same week last December, after which he was out until March when pulling up in a good race at Sandown. The gelding appeared unable to give his running there for whatever reason, and the subsequent 240-day layoff strongly suggests he had a problem, but trainer Evan Williams has brought him back to the boil with a couple of hurdle spins and he’s surely got unfinished business back over fences. He’s got a good record on right-handed tracks too, having won at Wincanton and Taunton as well as that Ludlow score, and all three of those victories were achieved on the horse’s third start of a season. Annsam has got plenty of time on his side as a six-year-old, while the yard has been having a decent time of things, so I wouldn’t rule out quite a significant career-best with Adam Wedge (replaced Isabel Williams) back in the saddle.

Team O’Neill have the answer to Ascot puzzle It wouldn’t be a great shock to see Samarrive eventually usurp No Ordinary Joe at the head of the betting for the Betfair Exchange Trophy Handicap Hurdle but the money for Goshen is interesting too, while West Cork, Onemorefortheroad and old pal Benson help make for a typically hot contest. The one I felt should probably be right among the half-dozen at the top of the market is GARRY CLERMONT and, as a consequence, I can’t let him go unbacked at current odds.

Connections will be kicking themselves as he’s gone up 5lb for being beaten, which never helps when it comes to trying to land one of these really tough Saturday handicaps but I feel he was unlucky not to win here last month. He was basically mugged close home by Captain Morgs after losing momentum when swerving slightly at the last and a cleaner jump at the final flight could easily have resulted in victory, particularly given how he was gaining again at the death. The new mark of 142 demands more but he moved through that last race like a well-treated horse which was hardly a surprise as he’d presumably been laid out for these two events after winning in very convincing fashion from 130 at Warwick in May. I’m convinced there’s loads more to come from Jonjo O’Neill’s six-year-old who will make a good chaser in time but isn’t done with yet on the hurdling scene.

Keep Milan on side in Tommy Whittle Bet of the day at Haydock is ACEY MILAN with the cheekpieces going back on for the Virgin Bet Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase. He’s also having his second run following a summer breathing operation after shaping with real promise for a long way in his prep run over hurdles at Ffos Las at the end of October. The strong-travelling seven-year-old is still fairly unexposed in staying chases and is just a couple of pounds higher in the weights than when winning on his comeback in a novices’ handicap at Aintree last autumn.

Soft ground is pretty essential so he’s got his conditions, while it’s well worth taking another look at his Peter Marsh run here in January (cheekpieces were re-fitted then too), when still going well before taking a rough fall five fences from the finish, a race won easily by Royale Pagaille. Acey Milan is 4lb lower now and with Anthony Honeyball sending out two winners already this week, he should be absolutely primed for this. Published at 1500 GMT on 17/12/21