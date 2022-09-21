Real World is in the frame to make his comeback at either ParisLongchamp or Ascot next month.

Not seen since chasing home Baaeed in the both the Lockinge and the Queen Anne Stakes, he was beaten less than two lengths by William Haggas’ superstar in the latter. Last season Real World was unbeaten in four races, progressing from winning the Royal Hunt Cup to landing the Prix Daniel Wildenstein on Arc weekend and it is that race or the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes that have emerged as options. With Baaeed committed to the Champion Stakes over 10 furlongs, the QEII now has an open look.