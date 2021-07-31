Sporting Life
Urban Artist skips clear at Goodwood
Urban Artist skips clear at Goodwood

Market Movers: Saturday's Sky Bet market movers

By Sporting Life
11:25 · SAT July 31, 2021

Saturday market movers

Value Bet selection Urban Artist is one of the main movers for the final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Matt Brocklebank makes a good case for Hughie Morrison's charge and punters clearly agree. There's money too for Abduction in the Unibet Stewards' Sprint Handicap and you can read Richard Fahey's thoughts on his chance right here.

Finally another Sporting Life columnist, Oisin Murphy takes the ride on Bielsa in the Unibet Stewards' Cup and he's the one for cash this morning.

"I like that we can take advantage of that piece of form" Best bets for Glorious Goodwood Day Five

Sky Bet

13.20 - Oo De Lally 13/2 from 9/1

13.55 - Abduction 12/1 from 18/1

14.30 - Urban Artist 6/1 from 9/1

15.05 - Divinely 7/1 from 14/1

15.40 - Bielsa 10/1 from 14/1

16.10 - Ring Of Beara 7/2 from 7/1

16.45 - HMS President 7/1 from 10/1

