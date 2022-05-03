Sporting Life
Art Power storms ahead of his rivals at Ascot
Art Power storms ahead of his rivals at Ascot

Art Power misses Duke Of York Stakes at York's Dante Festival

By Sporting Life
18:34 · TUE May 03, 2022

Tim Easterby has decided against running Art Power in the 1895 Duke Of York Clipper Logistics Stakes at York’s Dante Festival on May 11.

The five-year-old son of Dark Angel reappeared in the race last season when sixth to Starman before he finished third in the Diamond Jubilee to Dream Of Dreams at Royal Ascot.

However, he could head straight to the Royal meeting for his seasonal reappearance this time before tackling the second half of the campaign.

Easterby told Sporting Life: “He’s in great form. But he’s a funny horse and he just doesn’t naturally come to himself until June onwards.

“From the summer he’s a different horse. He’s only a small horse but he’s got a fantastic constitution.

“He’ll have an entry at Ascot and we could start off in the Jubilee.”

