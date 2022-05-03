The five-year-old son of Dark Angel reappeared in the race last season when sixth to Starman before he finished third in the Diamond Jubilee to Dream Of Dreams at Royal Ascot.

However, he could head straight to the Royal meeting for his seasonal reappearance this time before tackling the second half of the campaign.

Easterby told Sporting Life: “He’s in great form. But he’s a funny horse and he just doesn’t naturally come to himself until June onwards.

“From the summer he’s a different horse. He’s only a small horse but he’s got a fantastic constitution.

“He’ll have an entry at Ascot and we could start off in the Jubilee.”