Racing news: Art Power set for July Cup

The Darley July Cup at Newmarket and Newbury’s Hackwood Stakes are among the options for Art Power.

The four-year-old led until the last half-furlong before having to settle for third place behind Dream Of Dreams and Glen Shiel in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

“He’s come out of it really well. He’s in great form and was bang on, straight after the race,” said Easterby.

As for Art Power’s next target, he added: “Not sure yet – maybe the Hackwood next month, there’s a race for him in Ireland as well. here are quite a few options. Or the July Cup, he could go there.”