The 10/11 favourite after finishing second in a Saint-Cloud Group 1 at the back end of his juvenile career, he showed no signs of rustiness on his three-year-old debut.

Hadrianus, second in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom, took them along under Franny Norton, but Frankie Dettori always had his move covered and he was more bothered about the whereabouts of Ryan Moore on Adelaide River.

On looking over his shoulder he would've seen that rival struggling to make any inroads as Arrest galloped up the near sides' rail for a convincing six-and-a-half length success.

The swift 4/1 quotes from the bookmakers look understandable in an open Derby, if only because Arrest looks likely to be Dettori's final ever ride in the Epsom Classic.