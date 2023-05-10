Sporting Life
Arrest wins the Chester Vase
Arrest wins the Chester Vase

Arrest puts forward Derby claims after easy Chester Vase success

By Sporting Life
15:40 · WED May 10, 2023

John & Thady Gosden's Arrest was cut to 4/1 for the Betfred Derby by Paddy Power and Betfair after a comfortable win in the Group 3 Boodles Chester Vase.

The 10/11 favourite after finishing second in a Saint-Cloud Group 1 at the back end of his juvenile career, he showed no signs of rustiness on his three-year-old debut.

Hadrianus, second in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom, took them along under Franny Norton, but Frankie Dettori always had his move covered and he was more bothered about the whereabouts of Ryan Moore on Adelaide River.

On looking over his shoulder he would've seen that rival struggling to make any inroads as Arrest galloped up the near sides' rail for a convincing six-and-a-half length success.

The swift 4/1 quotes from the bookmakers look understandable in an open Derby, if only because Arrest looks likely to be Dettori's final ever ride in the Epsom Classic.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

