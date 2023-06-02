A superb Group 1 double for Frankie Dettori at Epsom on Friday has resulted in his final Derby ride, Arrest, leaping to the head of the market for Saturday's Classic.

Dettori, who last year announced that he will retire before the end of 2023, is bidding to win the Derby for a final time following victories aboard Authorized (2007) and Golden Horn (2015). His mount Arrest, an easy winner of the Chester Vase last time, is now an 11/4 shot for the Derby with Sky Bet, having been available at 11/2 on Friday morning, after Dettori landed the Coronation Cup on Emily Upjohn and the Oaks on Soul Sister. Arrest, like Emily Upjohn and Soul Sister, is trained by John and Thady Gosden.

Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "After Frankie Dettori won both Group 1s on Friday including the Oaks, it’s no surprise to see Arrest as the new favourite for the Derby. "We have seen considerable support for Arrest this afternoon and as it stands he looks very likely to go off favourite for the highlight of the Flat season."

Paddy Power have also reported support for Arrest and their spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Earlier in the week I thought Auguste Rodin was a shoo in to go off favourite for the Blue Riband, but after the Oaks weight of money forced Arrest to the front of the market and he could now go off favourite. “Casual punters who enjoy a flutter on the Derby will open their papers tomorrow and see what amazing form Frankie is in and as he is the most recognisable Flat jockey in the country, they’ll be backing him in their droves, although equally it could mean that Auguste Rodin becomes a very backable price and backers will come for him again.” Auguste Rodin, a top price of 4/1, is bidding to bounce back from a short-price defeat in the 2000 Guineas which was won by Dettori on Chaldean. Others prominent in the betting are Military Order (5/1), who is a full brother to 2021 winner Adayar, and Passenger (7/1), who was supplemented after an unlucky defeat in the Dante Stakes.