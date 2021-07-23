York Friday report | Aristia halts Alpine Star on comeback

Jessica Harrington's Group One-winning filly was on the comeback trail following 292 days off the track and she travelled like she was a league above these rivals for much of the contest.

However, Shane Foley had to get serious at the business end in the final quarter mile and it soon became clear she had a tough battle on her hands.

Aristia, a lightly-raced Starspangledbanner filly having just the fourth run of her career, laid down the sternest challenge and a late lunge under Hayley Turner gave her the verdict by a short head.

Fooraat, who encountered all sorts of trouble in running, challenged wide eventually and was only just beaten to second by Alpine Star in the tightest of finishes, with the the front three a length and a half clear of the rest.

Turner told Racing TV: “It was a surprise certainly – because I think we were all thinking we were going to be second to the favourite.

“But she’s a really tough filly, and she battled well – and I think having fitness and toughness on her side helped her manage to get home.”

Aristia, who launched her challenge from off the pace, had a stirring duel with Alpine Star before just getting the better of the exchange – with Fooraat only another short-head back in third of seven.

Turner added: “I was drawn seven and ideally would like to have had a bit of cover. But without taking her right back, I couldn’t manage that – but she actually did settle quite well.

“We managed to follow the favourite through, which gave us a nice lead. We made it a test for the favourite, which played in our favour.

“Alpine Star is a tough filly, a Group One winner with a very high rating. We all thought we might be second, but that was a nice surprise.”

Kate Harrington, daughter and assistant of Jessica, said of Alpine Star on Racing TV: "Fitness has potentially caught her out going a mile and a quarter.

"We'll have a chat with the Niarchos family to see where she goes. She has a few big fancy entries and I'd have no problem setting our sights on them if she comes out of this race okay."

19:30 York Full result and free video replay

1st 4 Aristia (IRE) 22/1

2nd 2 Alpine Star (IRE) 4/5f

Winning Trainer: R Hannon | Winning Jockey: Hayley Turner