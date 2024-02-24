Are you ready for the Cheltenham Festival? You should be

The countdown is now under 20 days and David Ord argues we all should be Cheltenham ready, this jumps season in particular.
There are those who start the countdown to Cheltenham at 364 days, and there are those who wish they didn’t.
There are endless debates about the ever-growing shadow it casts over the rest of the season – and the momentum now seems to be behind shrinking rather than growing the race programme.
Has four days diluted the product too far? Asked too much of racegoers who are now voting with their feet and wallets. Ticket sales for Tuesday to Thursday are down in 2024, admission prices will be a factor as are the significant add-ons for the day such as beer and food prices. Then you need a betting wallet. All of this cast against the current economic headwinds.
And there are things beyond the racecourse’s control too. Hotel prices are quite frankly frightening. Rooms that would cost £70 for a midweek night any other week of the year are £400 to £600. People are forced to stay further out, at home, or head to the sunshine and watch the action on television.
But more than ever – this year – we need the Cheltenham Festival. The tapes to rise for the Sky Bet Supreme, the roar to break out from the stands, and the stars to finally collide.
It’s been a campaign hasn't really caught fire. Yes, there's been the odd peak, but overall, it’s been an autumn and winter of small fields, uncompetitive action and domination from the powerhouses on both sides of the Irish Sea.
Even the Dublin Racing Festival, held up as a shining example over the last two or three years of what a jumping showpiece can be, fell a little flat, the Willie Mullins domination complete and most Grade One fields full of Closutton rivals taking each other on as others scrambled around to find any ammunition to fire at them.
The British yards in the main stayed at home, three runners across the two days, although Madara’s Ryanair Handicap Chase triumph for Sophie Leech might at least make one or two think outside the box next time.
Irish raiders in the UK have been more frequent – and successful, adding much-needed lustre to some of the big races.
Hewick’s King George, Capodanno in the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase, Lossiemouth the Unibet Hurdle, they came, they saw, they conquered.
Gavin Cromwell is showing a very steady hand when taking aim at big prizes on this side of the Irish Sea while on Sunday our team heading over to Mullins for his Cheltenham Stable Tour are armed with a list of over 70 horses.
But overall, domestically, it’s been a case of small fields, few big betting races and rain, relentless grey skies and rain.
Ed Chamberlin said on ITV last weekend that the last Grade One race shown on the channel with eight runners, therefore three places for each-way punters, was the 2023 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.
The calls for change are growing. On the latest Sporting Life Podcast Graham Cunningham argued for more graded races to be switched to handicaps and incentivise the top horses to run in them.
“Instead of Grade One winners carrying a penalty in Grade Twos make them handicaps and give the Grade One winners a small allowance, reduce their handicap mark by three, four, five pounds, so up the up-and-coming horses, the 145 to 150 horses can really fancy their chances and the 160, 165 and even 170 horses can go into the handicap but because they’ve won a Grade One, they have that allowance,” he said.
“It’s something to try and make these races more competitive for the racegoer and punter.”
Nicky Henderson has found himself cast as pantomime villain for his campaigning of jump racing’s poster boy Constitution Hill, who arrives to defend his Unibet Champion Hurdle crown with only one outing under his belt, a predictably facile success at Kempton on Boxing Day.
He was due to run in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle before it was lost to the weather, was taken out of the rearranged race at Sandown because of the very testing ground and while he was never actually committed to the Unibet Hurdle on Trials Day, a dirty scope two weeks out removed that option anyway.
The master of Seven Barrows was happy to defend the campaign at this week’s media day, telling our own Matt Brocklebank: “They might want more, but they can’t have it, because if the horse isn’t right, you can’t run it.
“I mean that’s how to just get it beaten, I don’t want to get him beaten. I’m not frightened of being beaten but if you run him when he’s wrong, then that’s how to finish a horse, not grow it.”
There’s much for those in power to ponder, how to grow the big days, make more of the bread-and-butter action. The answer to both is to increase field sizes and make them more competitive, Then another magic trick, get the good horses to run against each other more often.
Simple eh? But who’s going to budge when it comes to the fixture list? Who’s going to willingly let a scythe cut through their programme and significantly reduce the number of meetings and races that currently exist? Some owners and trainers aren't complaining either that at a time when prize-money is stretched, some good opportunities in valuable contests still present themselves.
And that’s why we need Cheltenham more than ever this month.
Because Constitution Hill will face State Man, El Fabiolo the aggressively campaigned Jonbon. Galopin Des Champs is on a roll as he heads to the Boodles Gold Cup but waiting in the wings are Shishkin, Fastorslow, Bravemansgame, Gerri Colombe, L’Homme Presse and Gentlemansgame.
There are no penalty kicks for anyone over these four days.
We’ll find out how good Ballyburn, Tullyhill and Mystical Power are. Whether the wheels can be put back on Marine Nationale, get a sense of where’s the potential ceiling with the likes of Fact To File, Stay Away Fay and Sir Gino.
Elite athletes testing themselves against the best around. It’s what top-class sport should be.
No shadow boxing, no ducking and diving. All roads still lead to Cheltenham. And for these four days only we get to see just how good jump racing can be.
It's a fleeting glimpse, but a glimpse nonetheless.
