Matt Brocklebank is struggling to muster much optimism regarding the British challenge against the might of the Irish ahead of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

The Brits rolled over and had their bellies tickled at the Cheltenham Festival 12 months ago and, despite tipping five individual horses on value grounds over the past few weeks, in terms of number of winners trained on these shores I honestly don’t expect them to get into double figures again this year. As the countdown ticks towards a straight eight days to go and all the major stable visits draw to a conclusion, I’m finding it increasingly difficult to see the home defence standing up to what lies in store from Ireland. And that’s from someone who felt the unwavering positivity emanating from Dan Skelton’s recent press day at first hand.

Tuesday March 15 promises to be Britain’s best. By the same token, the opposite could be true. If Willie Mullins opts to play his ace in the Sky Bet Supreme, Sir Gerhard could really set the tone by seeing off Constitution Hill and Jonbon. If it's Dysart Dynamo doing the damage in the Festival curtain-raiser, with Sir Gerhard waiting in the wings for Wednesday’s Ballymore, it will be a crushing blow from which point the local trainers might be glad to match last year’s measly tally of five come the end of the week. It’s not unusual for the Sporting Life Arkle – race two on day one let's not forget – to contain a British-trained, short-priced favourite, but however you dress it up, Edwardstone isn’t in the same league as Sprinter Sacre, Altior or Shishkin. Nor will he ever be. Alan King’s eight-year-old is also perilously alone in this fight. Blue Lord, Riviere D’etel, Haut En Couleurs, Saint Sam, Coeur Sublime, Magic Daze and possibly even Mullins' curveball Jungle Boogie could line up in behind. I wish the lonely soldier well – if only he had a little back-up. The final sentiment also applies to the Skelton-trained Shan Blue in the Ryanair Chase, and the Skelton-trained Protektorat in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Even Shishkin – a 4/6 chance for the Queen Mother Champion Chase and the one and only British horse close to being referred to as a ‘banker’ – has two Mullins-trained rivals breathing down his neck. Energumene and Chacun Pour Soi aren't just any old rivals - they are the second and third highest-rated jumpers in training, according to Timeform. How's your luck? There's been a lot of conjecture over the framing of the handicaps in recent days too and there are, admittedly, evidential signs that the assessors have been doing everything in their power to address the balance between the Irish and the BHA figures. That’s the way it might appear on paper at least. The wider approach of dropping horses in the ratings quicker than before has undeniably helped a bunch of winners throughout the current British jumps campaign. Dolos won the same race at Sandown for a third time last month having dropped a stone for three low-key efforts, while stablemate Tamaroc Du Mathan, himself down 6lb for two poor runs, might have gone close in Saturday’s Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury had winner Paint The Dream not been eased down to his Chepstow-winning mark from earlier this season, on the back of three subsequent no-shows. That’s all pretty cushy for UK-based connections looking to target a particular race at a particular meeting elsewhere, but Cheltenham is on another plane. Kevin Blake highlighted in his ATR column last week that the average ratings-rises for Irish competitors entered for the Festival handicaps have increased fractionally this year which, together with the Brits being dropped more sharply, may or may not have a material impact.

I was happy enough to play the 16/1 about back-to-form Elixir De Nutz in the Grand Annual and he obviously won’t be the last Brit to appear under the Value Bet banner this month given how the markets will surely play out, but do we really believe easing a now 12-year-old Vintage Clouds down to just a pound higher than when winning last year's Ultima is going to be all that crucial, for instance? Nicky Henderson’s Janika has plummeted from 158 to 143 and now qualifies for the (0-145 restricted) Kim Muir, Philip Hobbs’ Paddy Power Plate hope Zanza is 3lb lower than when second to Coole Cody in the Racing Post Gold Cup in December having been pulled-up twice since, and Jonjo O’Neill's Sky Pirate is a mere 4lb higher than when winning last year’s Grand Annual. Will any of this supposed generosity matter much against the swathes of well-treated, unexposed runners from across the water? It feels the handicappers are being sent to an oil spill with a mop and bucket.