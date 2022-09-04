Oxx reflections on sire's star campaign

‘I was always reading about racing and great horses of the past. So when you grow up with the history of racing and the history of breeding, the landmark horses that come along over a century – to train one that’s in that league gives you the greatest satisfaction. Sea-Bird was the flashiest Arc winner in my time. Mill Reef was such a generous sort, he could stretch clear and win by wide margins. Brigadier Gerard ran a lot of races over a variety of distances and was outstanding. Nijinsky was a triple crown winner. They are the ones... it’s marvellous just that Sea The Stars is up there with them.’

Sea The Stars’ trainer John Oxx is no doubt also now following closely the career of that horse’s best son Baaeed, potentially another ‘landmark horse’, who recently joined his sire on the list of Juddmonte International winners and could now bid to bow out, as his sire did, with victory in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. But in other respects, father and son have had very different careers. Sea The Stars’ was retired to stud at the end of his three-year-old season (after three runs at two that included his only defeat, on his debut) whereas for Baaeed, unraced at two, his career was only just getting going at the same age.

If Baaeed were to go to Longchamp and win, he would match his sire’s feat of winning Group 1 races at a mile, a mile and a quarter and a mile and a half in the same season. But that’s a very different achievement, and a rarer one, for an older horse than it is for a three-year-old.

Stepping up in trip over the course of the year is a natural progression for a developing three-year-old and that’s reflected in the classic programme which, traditionally, in theory at least, lays out a path from the Guineas over a mile in the spring, to the Derby or Oaks over a mile and a half in the summer and then the St Leger over a mile and three quarters in the autumn. Nijinsky was the last colt to complete the Triple Crown in 1970, with Oh So Sharp achieving the fillies’ equivalent in 1984.

Sea The Stars completed the 2000 Guineas-Derby double (he wasn’t felt to have the necessary stamina for a Triple Crown bid) and, before returning to a mile a half in the Arc, dropped back to a mile and a quarter to win the all-aged Eclipse, Juddmonte International and Irish Champion Stakes.

Nashwan and Dancing Brave are other three-year-old colts to have won top races at a mile, a mile and a quarter and a mile and half in the same season. Baaeed’s distant relative Nashwan also completed the 2000 Guineas-Derby double, as well as the Eclipse, and returned to a mile and a half to win the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes. The decision to aim him at the Arc instead of attempting to complete the Triple Crown upset the traditionalists but defeat in the Prix Niel ended his Arc hopes and a temperature ruled him out of a final outing in the Champion Stakes. Dancing Brave, like Nashwan three years later, won the 2000 Guineas, Eclipse and King George, and while the Derby just eluded him, he was a brilliant winner of the Arc.

Among the fillies, Minding and the French-trained pair Mandesha and Zarkava were all Group 1 winners at three over a mile, a mile and a quarter or thereabouts, and a mile and a half. Minding was unusual in that, having completed the 1000 Guineas-Oaks double, she ended her season back at a mile with a win in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, having won the Pretty Polly and the Nassau over the intermediate trip. Mandesha completed her hat-trick in the Prix d’Astarte, Prix Vermeille and Prix de l’Opera, while unbeaten Zarkava, also trained by Alain de Royer Dupre, won the Prix Vermeille and then the Arc having won both the French fillies’ classics beforehand.

After the age of three, however, in most cases a horse’s distance requirements are by then fairly well established, at least in the minds of connections.

A miler might step up to a mile and a quarter or a top middle-distance performer might switch between ten and twelve furlongs, but attempting to win top races at distances ranging from a mile and a mile and a half in the same season is rarely asked of an older horse.