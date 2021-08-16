Wider out on the track, there was an alternative narrative playing out, a rags-to-riches tale in comparison to the two horses down on the inside.

Would it be Leopardstown redemption for Dermot Weld and another glorious chapter in Europe’s premier middle-distance event for the Aga Khan, or was history about to be made by the first ever Leger winner doubling up in Paris during the same season?

At that precise moment, the latest running of the Arc seemed to make perfect sense.

The Breeders’ Cup-winning five-year-old mare had proved all of her 2020 sparkle remained intact in the Irish Champion Stakes, and here she was mounting her challenge, tightly pursued by the Dante, Irish Derby, Grand Prix de Paris and St Leger hero Hurricane Lane.

When Adayar started to weaken out in front, and the Derby and King George hero’s nearest pursuer Chrono Genesis sent out her own distress signals soon after, the first two horses to emerge from the pack were Tarnawa and Hurricane Lane.

The centenary Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe promised to be memorable for many reasons. In the end, it was a stunning performance from a German-trained outsider that marked the 100th edition of the ParisLongchamp feature almost as equally hard to fathom as it will be to forget.

Clad in the unmistakeable yellow, red and black silks of his homeland, the German-trained, German-bred Torquator Tasso was engaging overdrive and, in hock-deep conditions, his finishing effort packed the hardest punch.

A massive moment for German racing – he was becoming only the third Arc winner trained in the country – and clearly breakthrough victories for trainer Marcel Weiss and jockey Rene Piechulek, who belied his inexperience with a cool and calculated ride having his very first taste of the race.

Torquator Tasso has been something of a slow burner, but the clues were just about there for those willing to look hard enough, the horse having finished a close second to subsequent Arc runner-up In Swoop (when ridden by Jack Mitchell, incidentally) in the German Derby last July.

Both by the same German-based - and sadly ill-fated - sire in Adlerflug, the influence of stamina on their pedigrees is considerable and, after another deluge of Parisian rain in the build-up to the great race, it was staying power that won the 2021 Arc de Triomphe.

Torquator Tasso positively revelled in the conditions, ultimately pulling three-quarters of a length clear of his two closest rivals.

In light of recent seasons when wet weather has prevailed, the question remains - can this sort of test on such gruelling ground be classed as the ultimate test of a middle-distance thoroughbred?

Weld was certainly magnanimous in defeat but neither Tarnawa nor Hurricane Lane lost much – if anything - in terms of reputation.

Tarnawa's trainer was pretty clear in his post-race assessment that he felt his mare would have won barring the overnight downpours, and looking back on the turn of foot she displayed on firm ground in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Turf, coupled with the last-to-almost first in a tactical, 10-furlong Irish Champion Stakes last month, it is hard to take the opposite view. She'll hopefully get the chance to show her worth once again in America.

There will also hopefully be other days for Adayar, who raced aggressively as feared by some pre-race, while Hurricane Lane emerges with massive credit.

Beaten only twice in a seven-race campaign that kicked off in mid-April, he goes down as the latest St Leger winner to come up short in the Arc, but the Frankel colt is obviously so much more than that.

He couldn’t have dug any deeper for James Doyle in the home straight and will surely end the season at least on a par with his Derby-winning stablemate once the dust has settled and the ratings are finalised.

As for Appleby – still seeking a first Arc win – his stocks have continued to rise sharply since a breakthrough Derby success with Masar in 2018, and to suggest 2021 could take some topping might underplay the remaining potential in that trajectory.