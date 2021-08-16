Arc de Triomphe news: Raabihah on target

Raabihah confirmed her participation in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe when winning the Prix de Pomone at Deauville.

Owned by Shadwell Estates, the four-year-old filly finished fifth behind Sottsass in Europe’s premier middle-distance race last year but had been below form so far this season. Her three defeats – runner-up but a beaten favourite each time – had come over shorter trips. However, stepped back up to an extended mile and a half, she was impressive in winning Sunday’s Group Two by two and a half lengths. “I’d love to think we can have another crack at the Arc – that was the reason she was kept in training,” said Shadwell’s racing manager Angus Gold.

“She got beat a couple of times earlier this season. But as (trainer) Jean-Claude (Rouget) said to me yesterday, sometimes with these fillies who have a relatively hard time at three – she was racing at the top table – it can just take them a while to get back to that level. “I actually thought she ran a hell of a race in the Arc. She came from a long way back in bad ground and was the only one closing at the end. “We gave her a break at the stud, and it’s just taken her three runs to get back up to speed. The distance yesterday is exactly what she should be running over on pedigree.