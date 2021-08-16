In the end he opted to partner the Cazoo Derby winner over Irish Derby and St Leger winner Hurricane Lane, leaving Doyle to ride the latter.

“It can’t have been an easy decision for Will. There’s not much between the two. It’s exciting,” said Doyle.

As is often the case in the days before the Arc, most of the talk is around the weather and plenty of rain is forecast.

"Hurricane Lane is proven on soft ground. It won’t worry him and the trip is fine.

"Back to a mile and a half should be perfect,” said Doyle. “He’s won the Grand Prix de Paris round there, so he’s had a good look at the place before."