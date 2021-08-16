Sporting Life
Hurricane Lane overhauls Lone Eagle to win the Irish Derby
By Sporting Life
15:48 · WED September 29, 2021

James Doyle admits he didn't envy William Buick having to make a choice between Adayar and Hurricane Lane for Sunday's Arc at ParisLongchamp.

In the end he opted to partner the Cazoo Derby winner over Irish Derby and St Leger winner Hurricane Lane, leaving Doyle to ride the latter.

“It can’t have been an easy decision for Will. There’s not much between the two. It’s exciting,” said Doyle.

As is often the case in the days before the Arc, most of the talk is around the weather and plenty of rain is forecast.

"Hurricane Lane is proven on soft ground. It won’t worry him and the trip is fine.

"Back to a mile and a half should be perfect,” said Doyle. “He’s won the Grand Prix de Paris round there, so he’s had a good look at the place before."

