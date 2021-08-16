Check out our race-by-race verdicts and tips for Sunday's feature action from ParisLongchamp.

Agartha is one of the more exposed though finished runner-up in a Group 1 at the Curragh last time while Rockfel third Oscula beat Zellie earlier when landing a Group 3 for George Boughey at Deauville. The latter was also beaten by stablemate Fleur D’Iris over track and trip more recently but a third Andre Fabre runner in RACLETTE makes most appeal. Unbeaten after defeating three previous winners by a long way at Chantilly, the Frankel filly looks capable of going close at the highest level. Dual novice winner Natasha also steps up in class for the Gosden yard while Acer Alley and Who Knows have both won Group 3 contests over 7f and are preferred to Times Square.

The Group 1 winner Ebro River was beaten in the National Stakes at the Curragh when upped to today’s trip. Charlie Appleby trained the winner of the latter contest and runs Listed winner Noble Truth in this with the Godolphin colt preferred to the other UK runners Angel Bleu and The Wizard Of Eye. Ballydoyle sends over Group 2 runner-up Stone Age while Coolmore also own the progressive Ancient Rome, who landed a Group 3 for Andre Fabre over a longer trip here last month. But ACCAKABA remains unbeaten after winning a competitive Group 2 in soft going at Deauville and Christophe Ferland’s filly may edge this. Rocchigiani beat Annis Master in a Group 3 race at Baden Baden but the German filly will find this much tougher. 3.05 Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

William Buick sticks with the supplemented Derby and King George hero Adayar rather than triple Group 1 winner Hurricane Lane. The former beat the latter and Mojo Star at Epsom and a bold is expected. Ballydoyle have also supplemented a three-time Group 1 winner in Snowfall and she’s reunited with Ryan Moore having been beaten in a trial race here last month. Stablemate Love has avoided soft going so far and was no match for Adayar in the King George while Broome found the Japanese colt Deep Bond too good in the Prix Foy here. But the latter’s compatriot CHRONO GENESIS (NAP) makes more appeal on her second in the Dubai Sheema Classic back in March. Beaten only a neck by subsequent Juddmonte International winner Mishriff on that occasion, Takashi Saito’s mare has won a Grade 1 contest back in Japan since then and Oisin Murphy does the steering. Tarnawa is a leading contender having won the Prix de l’Opera on last year’s card before landing the Breeders’ Cup Turf and she has the beating of Raabihah while French Derby second Sealiway is upped in distance and Alenquer has a bit to find with a couple of these.

AUDARYA was beaten only a length by Tarnawa in last year’s renewal with Grand Glory behind. The latter came out best at Deauville in August but James Fanshawe’s mare can turn the tables on this softer ground and confirm running with Thundering Nights and Ambition in the process. Joan Of Arc is looking to put a poor effort in a trial race here behind her having beaten Burgarita and subsequent winner Sibila Spain when landing the French Oaks at Chantilly in June while Palmas won the German Oaks at Dusseldorf, though her form is harder to assess. The latter comment also applies to Japanese filly Ikat but Penja finished ahead of Rougir and Zeyaadah when going close in a Group 2 at Deauville last time, though the latter ran much better when runner-up in the Nassau at Goodwood before that. 4.25 Qatar Prix de l'Abbaye de Longchamp Longines

Romantic Proposal beat A Case Of You to land the Flying Five at the Curragh last month when GLASS SLIPPERS finished third. But the latter was having only her second outing of the season and, having won this in 2019 and going close again last year when beaten only a neck, Kevin Ryan’s mare should be in contention once again. Winter Power ran below par in the Flying Five having won the Nunthorpe at York before that with Urban Beat and Suesa behind. The latter had won a Group 2 at Goodwood earlier and can figure back on today’s softer going while Berneil is another French sprinter with a shout having had the measure of Wild Majesty, Lady In France and Mo Celita when landing a Group 3 here last month.