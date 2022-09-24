Michael Tabor is expecting a bold show from Luxembourg in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp on Sunday week.
The son of Camelot is ante-post favourite for the great race following the defection of Baaeed off the back of his win in the Irish Champion Stakes earlier this month.
That was a return to Group One-winning form for the colt who has been brought back to his peak by Aidan O'Brien after suffering a setback in the spring.
Michael Tabor, co-owner of Luxembourg, told ITV Racing: "I think it was a really good training feat from Aidan. We're looking forward to the Arc and obviously you need a bit of luck in it but he'll run a big race."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.