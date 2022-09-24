The son of Camelot is ante-post favourite for the great race following the defection of Baaeed off the back of his win in the Irish Champion Stakes earlier this month.

That was a return to Group One-winning form for the colt who has been brought back to his peak by Aidan O'Brien after suffering a setback in the spring.

Michael Tabor, co-owner of Luxembourg, told ITV Racing: "I think it was a really good training feat from Aidan. We're looking forward to the Arc and obviously you need a bit of luck in it but he'll run a big race."