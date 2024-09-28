Apprentice title: Who will come out on top?

He made a huge decision at the start of the year to move across the Irish Sea from his Tipperary home and ride for James Owen - his 2023 trips to the UK having been blighted by a bumper suspension.

But we are now little more than a fortnight away from the crowning of the new Champion Apprentice on the flat, and in stark contrast to last year when it was ‘how far’ for Billy Loughnane long before the winds of autumn, the leader Sean Dylan Bowen is anything but in the club house.

For while it’s early days in the jump jockeys' title race, with defending champion Harry Cobden set to return from injury on Monday if Newton Abbot beats the weather, the pride of Wales Sean Bowen leads the way in this season's title race, boosted by a spectacular four-timer at Perth on Wednesday.

It's strange to think that in the next 12 months racing could have two Champion Jockeys named Sean Bowen.

But a year is a long time and he headed to Chelmsford on Saturday afternoon, with some eye catching rides at Epsom on Sunday to come as well, with a lead of six.

The top four are separated by 10 winners so Bowen, like his rivals, will be looking for every opportunity he can get.

The 18-year-old landed five winners in four days at the end of August and has been in front ever since.

His nearest pursuer, talented teenager Joe Leavy, is based with Richard Hannon and can't be short of mentors with Tom Marquand and Ryan Moore also involved in the yard. He rode 15 winners in August and has also been in demand for outside rides.

A good couple of weeks could also put two others firmly in the mix for the title.

At the age of just 17, Jack Doughty has overcome a lengthy suspension and got many plaudits for a big win at Goodwood at the start of the month. He is based with Tony Carroll.

Going into the weekend in fourth is the most experienced of the group, Mark Winn, based in the north and attached to David O’Meara’s stable. He goes into the last fortnight with one additional handicap compared to the other three. His successful year included a Redcar treble in August and that meant he rode out his claim.

There is, quite literally, ‘all to play for’ ahead of that Guard of Honour walk at Ascot on QIPCO British Champions Day. The margins are fine.

It’s a fascinating finale to a season that none of the quartet will forget in a hurry - no matter what happens between now and October 19th.