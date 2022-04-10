Matt Brocklebank struck with 50/1 Grand National winner Noble Yeats and now takes an early look at Sandown's bet365 Gold Cup.

Antepost Value Bet tips: Saturday April 23 1pt win Major Dundee in bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase at 25/1 (Sky Bet) - 20/1 General Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Sandown has a field size limit of just 20 and there are over 60 names signed up at the time of writing, but with Willie Mullins responsible for seven of those towards the head of the weights, plus Aintree’s Betway Bowl winner Clan Des Obeaux for Paul Nicholls, the race is seemingly going to cut up appreciably. Nicholls has also entered Threeunderthrufive and Truckers Lodge, as well as last year’s eventual third Enrilo, who passed the post first but was disqualified and demoted for causing interference. He looks certain to make the cut again despite being number 33 currently and he's been kept fresh for another crack at the prize having skipped the Scottish Grand National last weekend, while from a handicapping side of things his chance is pretty obvious too as he's been dropped quite sharply to a mark of 144, just 1lb higher than last April. There looks to be more to come from him after an encouraging run behind Cap Du Nord and Kitty’s Light at Kempton last time and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him reverse that form with the latter on 7lb better terms this time.

However, he’s not the only one open to a fair amount of improvement and at more than twice the price of 10/1 Enrilo it’s hard not to like the chances of MAJOR DUNDEE in light of his fine third at Ayr earlier in the month. Another to finish on the coattails of Kitty's Light, he'll be 2lb better off for a five-length deficit behind Christian Williams’ horse north of the border, which might not look enough on the face of it but surely we’re only just scratching the surface with this young novice. Click here to back Major Dundee with Sky Bet The seven-year-old was having just his fourth ever start over fences and handled the whole experience particularly well to end up best of the rest behind the two runners from the same yard in Wales. He jumped well throughout in the most competitive field he’d faced and certainly showed stamina was his forte with a bold run stepped up to four miles for the first time (replay in full below).

