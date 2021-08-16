Chris Gordon's sizeable novice chaser Annual Invictus is bound for Plumpton in the middle of next month following his fine performance at Cheltenham's Showcase meeting last Friday.

Stepping up slightly in distance following a pleasing chasing debut effort when second behind Faivoir at the beginning of October, the son of Mahler readily reversed Uttoxeter form with Dan Skelton's rival, ultimately powering up the hill to beat the Paul Nicholls-trained Danny Kirwan by three lengths under Tom Cannon following a fine round of jumping. Gordon was thrilled to claim his third course victory at the track as a trainer, and already has a race in mind for his rising star at Plumpton, where the six-year-old won back-to-back novice hurdles last season. Gordon said: “It was great to be winning at Cheltenham again and we don’t really have the fire-power to be beating those guys so maybe it’s a little more luck than judgement when a horse comes along like that! “But we’ve got just a little bit more money in the yard now which is great and it really is good to have a horse who is able to be competitive in those races."

Gordon is keen to manage expectations wisely with the promising Annual Invictus, but admits to being pleasantly surprised that the BHA assessors haven't gone overboard with their revised official rating of the horse. “The handicapper has put us up 4lb to 140, in truth I thought I might have to be forced into something a bit better but off 140 he could run in a novices’ handicap chase down at Plumpton next," said Gordon. “It’s an open handicap and I thought we could have a look at that and if all goes to plan there then we might have to have a little look at a Grade Two or something for him. “I think his jumping stood him in such good stead, it was brilliant. “We had that run at Uttoxeter and he was just a little bit outpaced for a bit of that race, but he did keep responding at the fences, his jumping didn’t weaken, and that is really important when you’ve got a novice who can do that and keep it together. “The Plumpton race is over two and a half miles again on November 15. I wouldn’t be too scared of (dropping back to) two miles on proper heavy ground, he handles it well. I just thought off 140 we’d be silly not to go for another handicap, especially as he’s proven around Plumpton."